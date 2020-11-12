Last Sunday evening, Rosecroft Raceway put the finishing touches on its Maryland Sire Stakes finals and this Sunday the five-eighths mile oval in Prince George’s County is slated to host the fifth edition of the $100,000 Potomac Pace Invitational for free-for-all pacers.
This past Sunday evening at Rosecroft, owners, trainers, drivers and those equines participating found conditions ideal for the quartet of $45,000 Maryland Sire Stakes finals for two-year-olds of both gaits and genders. Now the track is equally good atmospheric treatment this Sunday when the track offers the fifth edition of the Potomac Pace.
Last Sunday in the first of two, early non-betting races, Pride of Windswept (Corey Callahan) put the finishing touches on a near perfect campaign when she sat the pocket trip to the first half, brushed to command entering the far turn, then romped home 14 lengths clear in 1:56.4 in the $45,000 Maryland Sire Stakes final for freshman filly trotters.
A juvenile daughter of Charlie De Vie trained by Shaun Callahan for owner-breeders John F. Swart, Jr. and Sarah Swart, Pride of Windswept recorded her seventh win from eight career starts and pushed her lifetime earnings toward $80,000. Her final time was not only a new lifetime mark, but also a new stakes record for her age, gait and gender.
“She was really good tonight,” said driver Corey Callahan, who won the $200,000 Kindergarten final for freshman colt trotters one night earlier at the Meadowlands in New Jersey. “She was better than she’s ever been. She’s been a treat to drive.”
One race later in the MDSS final for two-year-old colt pacers, Real Made (Allan Davis) overcame a long, first over journey to wear down Harveys All In (John Wagner) for a neck score in 1:54.4. A juvenile gelded son of Rusty’s For Real trained by Brian Wright for owner-breeder Willard D. Hall, Jr., Real Made notched his first career victory from six starts at an ideal time.
“He’s been the fastest one in this group all along,” Davis said. “But he’s just been breaking. You really have to drive him like a trotter. When he stays flat he’s really good.”
Then one race later in the MDSS final for freshman filly pacers, Madisonsallin (Eddie Davis, Jr.) outlasted Wowie Zowie (Russell Foster) for a nose score but was disqualified and placed second behind that one for interference. A freshman daughter of Cam’s Rocket trained by Megan Foster for her owner-driver, Wowie Zowie notched her sixth win in eight starts and pushed her career earnings toward $60,000.
One race later in the MDSS final for freshman trotting colts, Trents A Lock (Jared Moyer) benefited from a pocket trip through the first three calls, angled out entering the far turn then edged clear to a three-length score in 2:01.1. A juvenile son Lockskeeper trained by Arlene Cameron, Trents A Lock notched his fifth win from nine starts and pushed his career earnings toward $85,000.
“He was really good,” Moyer said. “He just did what he had to do.”
This coming Sunday evening Rosecroft will host the fifth renewal of the $100,000 Potomac Pace, which is expected to attract several of the best aged pacers in the land, including Breeders Crown winner Century Farroh and runner-up Bettor’s Wish. Entries for the Potomac will be drawn this afternoon and the morning line will be established this evening.
Century Farroh, upset winner of the Breeders Crown Open Pace on Oct. 31 at Hoosier Park in Indiana, is among those horses that have committed to the Potomac, along with Bettor’s Wish, Harambe Deo, Highalator, World Of Secrets and two horses trained by Ron Burke, Backstreet Shadow and This Is The Plan. Highalator, winner of a qualifier at the Meadowlands last Saturday morning in 1:50, will be steered by Rosecroft regular Rick Still.
Arriving along with the top older horses in training will be many of the sport’s best drivers, including Dexter Dunn, Tim Tetrick, Yannick Gingras, David Miller, Aaron Merriman and Simon Allard. Miller and Tetrick have already been enshrined in the harness racing Hall of Fame and both Merriman and Dunn appear on the verge of getting nominated in the near future.
Bettor’s Wish looms the favorite for the Potomac despite his narrow setback to the ‘Farroh’ in the Breeders Crown. Trained by Chris Ryder, who won the $125,000 Wayne Smullin Memorial for two-year-old colt pacers at Rosecroft in the late 1990’s, Bettor’s Wish is still rated as the top aged pacer in the land and the future book favorite for the Dan Patch Award as division champ.
Each of the previous editions of the Potomac has produced sub-1:50 winners, topped by Keystone Velocity who won the 2017 edition in 1:47.3 to establish the all-age track record over the surface. All Bets Off won the inaugural Potomac in 1:48.2 on a bitterly cold night, while Endeavor overcame a first over journey to capture last year’s renewal.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews