Players from both the Southern Maryland Rush U-14 and U-15 girls soccer teams gather together at the Germantown Soccer Complex after both squads captured their respective Maryland State Cup titles with identical 1-0 victories.
In games being played virtually simultaneously and under two hours on adjacent fields, both the Southern Maryland Rush U-14 girls soccer and Southern Maryland U-15 girls soccer teams won their respective Maryland State Cup Championships at the Germantown Soccer Complex by identical 1-0 scores.
Fittingly, both the U-15 and U-14 teams would prevail by identical scores and both did so in the late stages of defensive contests that perhaps appeared destined for overtime. In the U-15 outing, Rush got the game-winner from Talyn Catena, a rising sophomore at McDonough High School whose father, Nick Catena, is the head coach of this Rush squad.
"This group also won the state cup title in 2021," said Southern Maryland Rush spokesman Harry Rothmann. "So, this is their second championship in three years. That team has players from high schools in Charles County, with a few from St. Mary's County, so they typically practice at the La Plata branch of the College of Southern Maryland."
While Catena provided the game-winner in the late stages, goalies Grace Dinnea, a rising sophomore at La Plata High School, and Dylan Cauthen-Gymiah, a rising sophomore at North Point, split time in the net and combined for the clean sheet. Other key contributors included defenders La Plata students Noelle Abdullah, Leah DePaulo and Addison Will, midfielders Alexia Metzgar, Sienna Rothman and Sophia Pierce and forwards Kailyn Beall and Charlotte Bryan, both from St. Mary's County.
In the U-14 game played at the same time that day, the Southern Maryland Rush prevailed 1-0 on a penalty kick from Piper Tarleton in the final minute of play. Genevieve O'Donnell, a rising freshman at Northern, served as the goalie while Bella Brault, Natalie Campbell and Ava Bernth also made major contributions throughout that game and the tournament for coach Sean Blumenstein, an assistant girls' soccer coach at Huntingtown High School.
"This group of girls came together just two years ago," Rothmann said. "They have steadily improved to become one of the top teams in the state. They also have girls from Calvert and St. Mary's counties on the team, so they practice primarily at Solomons Town Center in southern Calvert County."
Both Southern Maryland Rush teams took a trip to the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships in Loudon, Va., June 23-28. Each team competed in three pool play games with the top teams from each pool advancing to bracket play with a chance for the championship and a possible berth in the USYS Nationals in Orlando, Fla., in late July.