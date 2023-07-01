Local teams capture titles

Players from both the Southern Maryland Rush U-14 and U-15 girls soccer teams gather together at the Germantown Soccer Complex after both squads captured their respective Maryland State Cup titles with identical 1-0 victories.

 Courtesy photo by Harry Rothmann

In games being played virtually simultaneously and under two hours on adjacent fields, both the Southern Maryland Rush U-14 girls soccer and Southern Maryland U-15 girls soccer teams won their respective Maryland State Cup Championships at the Germantown Soccer Complex by identical 1-0 scores.

Fittingly, both the U-15 and U-14 teams would prevail by identical scores and both did so in the late stages of defensive contests that perhaps appeared destined for overtime. In the U-15 outing, Rush got the game-winner from Talyn Catena, a rising sophomore at McDonough High School whose father, Nick Catena, is the head coach of this Rush squad.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews