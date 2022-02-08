Throughout the course of the season while competing in the tough Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, the St. Mary's Ryken High School boys basketball team has realized virtually opponent provides a different challenge.
Last Friday evening, Feb. 4, when the Knights made the long trip to DeMatha High School to face the perennial powers in Prince George's County they also realized early deficits on the road offer an even more difficult challenge. DeMatha scored the first seven points of the game and the last seven points of the first quarter en route to a 74-59 victory over Ryken in the WCAC contest.
SMR (9-7 over, 3-6 in the WCAC) coach Walter Booth summarized the Knights' plight last Friday as developing in the early stages of the contest. Ryken spotted the host Stags an early 7-0 lead on three-pointer from sophomore A.J. Swinton and buckets inside from senior Rodney Rice and sophomore Jaeden Mustaf. DeMatha also ended the first quarter on another 7-0 run started by a three-pointer from Rice.
"One thing we have to avoid is digging an early hole," Booth said. "When you play teams like DeMatha and PVI and McNamara you have to avoid the long runs. It's a game of runs, but you have to limit them as much as you can. We were down by 13 points at the end of the first quarter and we're trying to dig out of that hole the rest of the night."
While DeMatha has been a proven commodity in the WCAC for more than seven decades and boasts Hall of Fame alum in former coach Morgan Wootten and longtime NBA standout Adrian Dantley, Ryken is sill looking to find its niche in the tough conference. The Knights have been competitive with the league's elite this winter, but victories against them have remained elusive.
DeMatha had defeated Ryken, 66-52, when the two teams met in Leonardtown six weeks ago and Booth knew the Knights' chance of upending the established, talented Stags hinged largely on a fast start. But it was DeMatha that opened the game on a 7-0 run and the hosts later closed the opener on an identical 7-0 run for a 24-11 lead.
Neither team shot well in the second quarter when the teams combined for only 20 points, but DeMatha maintained a comfortable lead. Ryken actually made more field goals (4) in the second quarter than the hosts, but a pair of DeMatha players connected on six free throws - the Knights attempted none - and the Stags still owned a 35-20 advantage at the intermission.
Ryken was looking to emerge with a little initiative at the outset of the second half, but again the Stags started quickly, pushing the advantage to 45-25 on a three-pointer from senior Tyrell Ward. Ryken immediately answered with a three-pointer from junior Andre Skelin, but after a jumper by sophomore Noah Rogers later in the quarter trimmed the gap to 56-38, the Stags ended the frame on a 6-0 run that included a three-pointer from Isaiah Arnold.
"DeMatha has a great team and we gave them too many open looks," Booth said. "They have a lot of good shooters and they hit those shots. We had some good looks, too, but we weren't able to capitalize on most of them. It all comes down to the fast start. We have to avoid falling behind these good teams early."