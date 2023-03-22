St. Mary's Ryken High School softball pitcher Emmaleigh Zagrodnichek fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's WCAC clash with Elizabeth Seton at Riverdale Recreation Park. Zagrodnichek blanked the Roadrunners on one hit while fanning 18 batters as the Knights emerged with a 6-0 victory on Tuesday.
St. Mary's Ryken High School freshman Ava Chadwick awaits at first base after her single in the top of the second inning of Tuesday's WCAC contest against Elizabeth Seton. Chadiwck had two hits, drove in one run and scored another as the Knights emerged with a 6-0 victory over the host Roadrunners on Tuesday.
St. Mary's Ryken sophomore Mikaela Guy stands at third base after he three-run triple gave the Knights the lead against host Seton on Tuesday afternoon. Guy drove in three runs and scored twice as the Knights emerged with a 6-0 victory over the host Roadrunners in their WCAC clash.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Tuesday afternoon when the St. Mary's Ryken High School softball team emerged with a 6-0 victory over host Elizabeth Seton, the Knights benefited from a genuine youth movement while blanking the Roadrunners in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference clash at Riverdale Recreation Park in Prince George's County.
Ryken (2-0 overall, 2-0 in the WCAC) got a dominant performance from sophomore hurler Emmaleigh Zagrodnichek, who blanked the Roadrunners on one hit while fanning 18 batters in her seasonal debut in the circle, while sophomore third baseman Mikaela Guy drove in three runs with a triple and scored on a single by freshman second baseman Ava Chadwick.
"I was a little nervous heading up here," said Zagrodnichek, who struck out the side in four of the first five innings and did not yield a hit until the sixth. "I was praying the whole way up here. I knew my teammates had my back. I was trying not to think about [the non-hitter] or the strikeouts. But I was so happy when we scored those runs [in the fifth inning]."
Zagrodnichek and Seton (0-2, 0-2) sophomore Kimmya Sims were hooked in a scoreless dual through four innings, although the Knights has the Roadrunners' hurler on the ropes in the top of the fourth. With the bases loaded and just one out, Ryken was unable to push a run across Sims in the top of the fourth inning but the Knights would not be so generous in the fifth.
Zagrodnichek led off the fifth by reaching on an error then Natalie Nichols singled and Mackenzie Gorczyca walked to load the bases. One inning after the Knights squandered a similar scoring chance, Guy delivered in a big way for St. Mary's Ryken when she smacked an opposite field, three-run triple to account for the first runs of the game. Chadwick promptly followed with a single to left that plated Guy for a 4-0 lead.
"I knew she was going to be pitching me away, so I was just looking for something that I could take the other way," said Guy, who was 2-for-3 plus a walk on the day. "When it landed I knew my teammates were going to score. Emily was amazing today. She was throwing strikes right from the beginning. I think this team can be really good this year."
The Knights added two more unearned runs against Sims in the top of the seventh. Guy worked the Seton hurler for a leadoff walk, then Chadwick reached on an error. Sims fanned the next two batters then appeared on the verge of escaping that frame unscathed when she fielded a grounder by Jaylyn Kennedy. But her throw to first bounced out of play and both Guy and Chadwick scored insurance runs.
Zagrodnichek hit one batter in the first then yielded one walk in each of the third and fifth innings, but she was still working on a no-hitter until Lauren Shieh singled to left center with one out in the sixth. Zagrodnichek, however, capped her one-hit shutout by fanning three of the last five batters she faced to finish the outing with 18 strikeouts, matching her jersey number.