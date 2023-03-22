Tuesday afternoon when the St. Mary's Ryken High School softball team emerged with a 6-0 victory over host Elizabeth Seton, the Knights benefited from a genuine youth movement while blanking the Roadrunners in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference clash at Riverdale Recreation Park in Prince George's County.

Ryken (2-0 overall, 2-0 in the WCAC) got a dominant performance from sophomore hurler Emmaleigh Zagrodnichek, who blanked the Roadrunners on one hit while fanning 18 batters in her seasonal debut in the circle, while sophomore third baseman Mikaela Guy drove in three runs with a triple and scored on a single by freshman second baseman Ava Chadwick.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews