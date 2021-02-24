After spending the previous three months venturing to various rinks to compete, all age groups of the Southern Maryland Sabres hockey teams have finally been permitted to skate on their home ice at the Capital Clubhouse.
Saturday morning and again that evening the Southern Maryland Sabres 16U Gold team played a pair of games at the rink in Waldorf. In the morning contest against Hagerstown the Sabres skated to a 1-1 tie. But in their second outing on Saturday evening, Southern Maryland made quick work of the Tri-City Eagles in a 7-1 victory.
Southern Maryland Sabres forward Tyler Bates, a junior at Leonardtown High School, capped the scoring on Saturday night to finish the outing with a hat trick in the lopsided tally. His third and final goal punctuated the Sabres' dominance as Bates scored when the Southern Maryland squad was shorthanded with the Eagles owning a two-man advantage for an entire minute due to penalities.
"It's been great," Bates said of playing several recent games at the Capital Clubhouse after spending the previous three months on the road. "It's a lot better than going to Virginia to play. The first game today [against Hagerstown] was a lot more competitive. But we played well the second game tonight and we're happy to get the win."
Southern Maryland Sabres 16U Gold coach Derek Murphy was unceremoniously ejected from the game with 1:44 remaining, but his squad had already gained a comfortable advantage by then. Like Bates, Murphy was just glad the Sabres could finally host a pair of games on the same day, especially after 14 of his players could not participate in the Maryland Student Hockey League.
"We didn't to get to play as many games here as in past years," Murphy said. "It seemed like every week we were traveling somewhere to play. But the guys stuck together and they finally had the chance to play some home games. I felt bad for the guys that could not play [a regular] high school season."
After skating to a 1-1 tie against Hagerstown in their morning outing, the Sabres were hardly going to be content with playing to a draw in their nightcap. Southern Maryland dominated the opening period, taking 16 shots on goal, but settled for one goal each from Justin Ward and Will Jenkins for a 2-0 lead through the opening 15 minutes.
Not long after killing a Tri-City power play to start the second period, the Sabres extended the lead when Cole Castiglia tallied four minutes into the frame. Midway through the period Bates notched his first goal when the Sabres were on the power play for a 4-0 lead.
Tri-City's Alex Zheng scored on a penalty shot with 3:14 left in the second, the only blemish on the night for Sabres' goalie Tyler Abell, a freshman at Leonardtown. Before the period expired, however, Bates notched his second goal of the night with less than a minute remaining for a comfortable 5-1 advantage.
Southern Maryland proceeded to dominate the first four minutes of the third period and Trey Cross extended the lead to 6-1 with his first goal of the night. As often happens in lopsided hockey games, things got chippy in the late stages and the Eagles went on the power play with 2:37 to play and actually gained the two-man advantage with 1:44 remaining.
But despite being shorthanded two skaters, the Sabres ended the scoring when Bates completed his 'hat trick' with exactly 90 seconds remaining. Earlier that day at the Capital Clubhouse, Southern Maryland and Hagerstown skated to a 1-1 tie with Abell again in the net and Dylan Kuhstoss providing the lone tally for the Sabres in the draw.