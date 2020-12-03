Much like her fellow teammates and counterparts throughout the tough Washington Catholic Athletic Conference softball league, Bishop O’Connell High School graduate and St. Mary’s County native Meadow Sacadura arrived at the University of Maryland last summer eager to put her cancelled senior season behind her.
Over the past three months, virtually since arriving at the College Park campus, Sacadura has taken part in conditioning, workouts and practices that are designed to have her and fellow Terrapins ready for the spring season.
Last spring, Sacadura and her Bishop O’Connell teammates were unable to contend for a WCAC title amid the pandemic and Maryland’s season was reduced to 20 games, roughly one-third of the 55 it was expected to play.
“We’ve been really busy since right around Labor Day,” Sacadura said. “We usually get divided up into groups and the pitchers and catchers typically work together. We have days in the gym lifting, we have other days where we’re running and doing other conditioning drills and then we have practices and take batting practice and work on situational drills.”
Sacadura is one of four catchers vying for the starting spot behind the plate for the Terps heading into the spring 2021 season — the other three are juniors — and each of the catchers gets to work with the pitchers.
Sacadura did not play with or against any of the pitchers on the current Maryland roster, but she has quickly formed a bond with them as well as with her fellow catchers.
“We definitely have some pitchers that are very good,” said Sacadura, whose last day of practice was two days before Thanksgiving. “I didn’t know any of them when I got here, but it’s been great working with them. The other three catchers are all very good. But the best part is everyone gets a chance to hit and work with the pitchers. There’s a lot of emphasis on situational drills.”
True freshmen often endure a bumpy road looking to earn a spot on the roster for any Division I team and Sacadura also encountered an unexpected trauma in October.
While heading to practice after class, Sacadura was struck by a car driven by another Maryland student leaving campus and she suffered a concussion and numerous facial scratches but miraculously escaped serious injuries.
“I never heard or saw the car coming and I got struck and landed on my face,” said Sacadura, a criminal justice major currently enrolled in 17 credit hours. “They diagnosed me with a concussion and I stayed overnight at the hospital, but I didn’t have any broken bones. I missed almost three weeks of practice, but I got back on the field the last week of October and was able to practice for the last month.”
