While several of them have already put the finishing touches on their various playing days and others are still eyeing conference, region and state titles this spring, seven Huntingtown High School seniors signed their respective National Letters of Intent last month.
Huntingtown seniors, listed alphabetically, David Aragona, Austin Ferreira, Madison Hinton, Zach Powell, Ashley Shawyer, Katelyn Tkach and Connor Wilkerson all signed their letters on Feb. 2 amid family, friends and coaches inside the Hurricanes' gymnasium, helping to solidify their plans for the upcoming four years.
Madison Hinton, part of the Hurricanes' famed "Twhintons" along with twin sister Megan Hinton, signed her letter to attend Frostburg State where she will play women's soccer. With her parents, Hurricanes' girls' soccer coach Scott Cleary and, of course, her twin sister, Megan, on hand for the ceremony, Hinton signed her letter and spoke of her future plans.
"I really loved the school and there are a couple of girls on the team that I played club with," Hinton said. "I also enjoyed meeting the coach and interacting with him after he first spotted me at a club tournament. He made me feel like I was going to be part of the program right away and even though I wanted to go down south initially it just seemed liked a good fit for me."
Both Shawyer and Tkach are veteran members of the softball team who signed with their respective schools. Shawyer signed with McDaniel College while Tkach signed with Chesapeake College and both remarked that there was plenty of work at hand for their upcoming senior season on the diamond for the Hurricanes before venturing off to college.
"They're in a rebuilding mode right now," Shawyer said. "So, that gave me hope that I could play right away for them. We still have some big goals here this spring. I mean, we want to win SMAC, regions and states."
"Initially, I wasn't expecting to play in college," Tkach said. "But the coaches reached out to me after a travel tournament, so that got me interested in playing. It means a lot to me to be able to sign, because now I can focus on all of our goals this spring with Huntingtown. We want to win SMAC and states."
Both Ferraira and Wilkerson are member of the Hurricanes' baseball team and both signed to continue playing their chosen sport in college. Ferraira is staying fairly close to home while signing with St. Mary's College of Maryland, while Wilkerson will be traveling slightly north to attend Stevenson University. Powell signed with Barton College for men's lacrosse, while Aragona is headed to Miseracordia for football.
One day earlier a trio of Calvert High seniors signed their letters. Alison Halstead is headed to Stevenson University for women's soccer, David Rodenhaver signed with Ryder University for cross country and track, while Riley Strain inked with Stevenson for swimming.
"I had it narrowed down to three schools, but when I went on my official visit to Ryder it felt like home," said Rodenhaver, who captured the boys, 3,200 (10:15.29) at the 2A East Region Indoor Track Championships on Feb. 6. "All three schools had something to offer. I initially preferred to head down south, but Ryder just felt like the place for me for the next four years."
Leonardtown High School football coach Justin Cunningham also confirmed that a pair of his seniors signed last month with colleges in Maryland. Running back Matthew Berry is headed to Stevenson University this fall, while Tyreek Wood signed with Morgan State University. Cunningham also welcomed former McDonough head coach Brock Virts onto his staff as an assistant for the 2023 season.