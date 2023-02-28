While several of them have already put the finishing touches on their various playing days and others are still eyeing conference, region and state titles this spring, seven Huntingtown High School seniors signed their respective National Letters of Intent last month.

Huntingtown seniors, listed alphabetically, David Aragona, Austin Ferreira, Madison Hinton, Zach Powell, Ashley Shawyer, Katelyn Tkach and Connor Wilkerson all signed their letters on Feb. 2 amid family, friends and coaches inside the Hurricanes' gymnasium, helping to solidify their plans for the upcoming four years.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews