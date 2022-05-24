On Wednesday morning, May 18, seven Huntingtown High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent to attend various colleges beginning this fall, although some of them still had spring seasons to complete.

Listed alphabetically, Huntingtown seniors Brooke Bartlett, Zayne Cawley, Emma Cox, Bre'Elle Dean, Starra Murphy, Heidi Torre and Aiden Walker all signed their letters amid family and friends. Bartlett and Cawley had games pending later that afternoon as members of the girls' and boys' lacrosse teams, while Murphy's season had ended the day before when the Hurricanes' softball team was upended by Northern 9-1.

Bartlett signed with Converse University of women's lacrosse, while Cawley is headed to Waynesburg University for football. Dean inked with Howard University for women's lacrosse, Cox is headed to the United States Merchant Marines primarily for women's soccer, Torre inked with St. Thomas Aquinas College for women's soccer and Walker signed with UMBC for track and field.

