Huntingtown High School senior Heidi Torre signed her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to attend St. Thomas Aquinas College to continue her academics and athletics as a member of the women's soccer team.
Huntingtown High School senior Zayne Cawley signed his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to attend Waynesburg University where he will continue his academics and athletic prowess as a member of the football team.
Huntingtown High School senior Brooke Bartlett signed her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to attend Converse University to continue her academics and athletics as a member of the women's lacrosse team.
Huntingtown High School senior Aiden Walker signed his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to attend the University of Maryland Baltimore County as a member of the school's track and field team.
Huntingtown High School senior Emma Cox signed her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to attend the United States Merchant Marines to continue her academics and play women's soccer.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Bre'Elle Dean signed her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday to play women's soccer at Howard University.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Starra Murphy signed her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to attend Bloomfield College for softball and pursue her career in nursing.
On Wednesday morning, May 18, seven Huntingtown High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent to attend various colleges beginning this fall, although some of them still had spring seasons to complete.
Listed alphabetically, Huntingtown seniors Brooke Bartlett, Zayne Cawley, Emma Cox, Bre'Elle Dean, Starra Murphy, Heidi Torre and Aiden Walker all signed their letters amid family and friends. Bartlett and Cawley had games pending later that afternoon as members of the girls' and boys' lacrosse teams, while Murphy's season had ended the day before when the Hurricanes' softball team was upended by Northern 9-1.
Bartlett signed with Converse University of women's lacrosse, while Cawley is headed to Waynesburg University for football. Dean inked with Howard University for women's lacrosse, Cox is headed to the United States Merchant Marines primarily for women's soccer, Torre inked with St. Thomas Aquinas College for women's soccer and Walker signed with UMBC for track and field.