While many of them are already eyeing their final week of classes and then subsequent graduation, seven Northern High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent on May 11 amid family, friends and coaches.

Northern senior Tyler Baskett signed with Brown University for football, Cason Bradford is headed to Roberts Wesleyan for track and field, Nathan Jacobs signed with Alderson Broadus for track and field, Tayshaun Jones is headed to Morgan State University of men's basketball, Destiny Lewis inked with Bowie State University for track and field, Leah Powell signed with Delaware State University of track and field and J.D. Salo is headed to St. Mary's College of Maryland for men's basketball.

Coincidentally, one day after they signed, Baskett, Bradford, Jacobs, Lewis and Powell all enhanced their respective resumes by being part of the Northern boys and girls track teams that both garnered Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships at Westlake High. Powell also captured an individual title by taking the girls' 100-meter dash.

