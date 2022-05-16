Northern High School senior Tayshaun Jones signed his National Letter of Intent last week to attend Morgan State University where he will continue his academics and athletic career as a member of the men's basketball team.
Northern High School senior Leah Powell signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Delaware State University to continue her academics and athletics as a member of the school's track and field team. One day after signing, Powell won the girls' 100-meter dash title in the SMAC Track and Field Championships at Westlake.
Northern High School senior Destiny Lewis signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Bowie State University this fall to continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the Bulldogs' track team.
Northern High School senior Nathan Jacobs signed his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday afternoon to attend Alderson Broadus to continue his academic and athletic pursuits as a member of the track and field team.
Northern High School senior J.D. Salo signed his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday afternoon to attend St. Mary's College of Maryland to continue his academic and athletic career playing for the men's basketball team.
Northern High School senior Tayshaun Jones signed his National Letter of Intent last week to attend Morgan State University where he will continue his academics and athletic career as a member of the men's basketball team.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Leah Powell signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Delaware State University to continue her academics and athletics as a member of the school's track and field team. One day after signing, Powell won the girls' 100-meter dash title in the SMAC Track and Field Championships at Westlake.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Destiny Lewis signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Bowie State University this fall to continue her academic and athletic career as a member of the Bulldogs' track team.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Nathan Jacobs signed his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday afternoon to attend Alderson Broadus to continue his academic and athletic pursuits as a member of the track and field team.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior J.D. Salo signed his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday afternoon to attend St. Mary's College of Maryland to continue his academic and athletic career playing for the men's basketball team.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School senior Tyler Baskett signed his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday afternoon at continue his academics and athletics at Brown University as a member of the football team.
While many of them are already eyeing their final week of classes and then subsequent graduation, seven Northern High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent on May 11 amid family, friends and coaches.
Northern senior Tyler Baskett signed with Brown University for football, Cason Bradford is headed to Roberts Wesleyan for track and field, Nathan Jacobs signed with Alderson Broadus for track and field, Tayshaun Jones is headed to Morgan State University of men's basketball, Destiny Lewis inked with Bowie State University for track and field, Leah Powell signed with Delaware State University of track and field and J.D. Salo is headed to St. Mary's College of Maryland for men's basketball.
Coincidentally, one day after they signed, Baskett, Bradford, Jacobs, Lewis and Powell all enhanced their respective resumes by being part of the Northern boys and girls track teams that both garnered Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships at Westlake High. Powell also captured an individual title by taking the girls' 100-meter dash.