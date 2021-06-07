In their perfect run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division schedule, the Huntingtown High School tennis team is looking to ride the success of two siblings in singles play toward a possible region and state title this month.
Huntingtown senior Brody White and his younger sister, freshman Bella White, have been the Hurricanes' No. 1 boys and girls singles players since the outset of the spring season and, like the team, have been perfect through their matches in May. With the region and state tournaments revived for this month, the White siblings are eager for postseason action while playing together in mixed doubles.
"We both did well all season, but for states you have to do what's best for the team," said Brody White, who played ice hockey for the school for three seasons and plans to attend the College of Southern Maryland in the fall. "I'm looking forward to playing with Bella in the region tournament. We just have to focus on working together and communicating when we're on the court."
Several years after her older sister, Bailey White, was among the top singles tennis players in SMAC for four seasons, Bella White enjoyed an unbeaten freshman campaign for the Hurricanes and now seemed eager to join her older brother on mixed doubles for the postseason tournament.
"We both had really good seasons playing singles," Bella White said. "But I think we can do well playing together in states. We're both really strong players. We just have to work together. But I think we can do well."
As a team, Huntingtown went unbeaten throughout the SMAC Chesapeake Division schedule with only a pair of close matches, a 6-3 victory over Great Mills and another 6-3 victory over Leonardtown. With the White siblings bypassing singles' glory to play mixed doubles, the Hurricanes' hopes for a girls' singles title falls on junior Emma Cox, who went undefeated playing No. 2 singles.
"I really only had a couple of close matches," said Cox, who also was the backup goalie on the Hurricanes' girls' soccer team that captured the SMAC Chesapeake Division Championship in April. "I went all three sets against Great Mills. When I fell behind, I started to get angry. But when I fell behind 5-1, I came back to win a tie-breaker. I'm excited to be playing in regions and states."
Huntingtown tennis coach Amy Trainer, who is also the yearbook teacher at the school, is eager to see how far her team can advance in the region and state tournament.
"It will all depend on who we draw in the state semifinals," Trainer said. "There are a lot of really good teams in those other brackets. We were hoping to have a chance to play La Plata for the SMAC championship this year, but it never happened."