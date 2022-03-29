Calvert High School sophomore Evelyn Buckmaster races up field in the first half of last week's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls lacrosse game against La Plata. Buckmaster and the Cavaliers broke open a close game early to defeat the visiting Warriors 16-10 on March 23 in rainy Prince Frederick.
Calvert High School Clare Daelemans looks to get past a La Plata defender and find an open teammate in the first half of last Wednesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls lacrosse contest won by the host Cavaliers 16-10 in rainy Prince Frederick.
La Plata High School sophomore Reagan Tharaldson looks for an open teammate in the second half of last Wednesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls lacrosse game at Calvert. Tharaldson and the Warriors were close early but eventually suffered a 16-10 setback to the host Cavaliers.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
On an evening in which gloomy, chilly conditions eventually yielded to intermittent, heavy showers, a pair of Calvert High School girls lacrosse siblings had their chance to shine in the Cavaliers' 16-10 victory over visiting La Plata last week in Prince Frederick.
Calvert (2-0) sophomore Evelyn Buckmaster, who also plays field hockey for the school, and younger sister, freshman Charlotte Buckmaster, who plays volleyball at Calvert, were both instrumental in leading the Cavaliers to a comfortable victory on March 23 over their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and 2A South Region foe. In fact, both Buckmasters admitted that their primary goal this season is a region crown.
"We definitely want to win regions this year," said Evelyn Buckmaster, a group that also includes fellow SMAC squads Huntingtown, La Plata and Patuxent. "I think we can be pretty good. It was tough playing in the rain tonight, but it was also fun."
"Me and Evelyn have been playing together since the third and fourth grade," said Charlotte Buckmaster. "We have a lot of younger girls on the team, but we're going to be pretty good. But we look for each other when we're out on the field. There are a lot of good teams in SMAC and in our region. But our goal this year is to win the region."
Both Buckmaster sisters performed well amid the chilly, rainy conditions last Wednesday evening on a day when most of the other outdoor athletic events involving SMAC teams were postponed. Calvert and La Plata were close early, but goals from the Buckmaster sisters, Clare Daelemans and Payton Stevens gave the Cavaliers an 11-6 lead at the intermission.
On several occasions in the second half, Calvert had doubled the La Plata production with the Cavaliers owning 12-6 and 14-7 leads, respectively, over the soggy, slick terrain. La Plata sophomore Reagan Tharaldson, however, was among the bright spots for the Warriors in the final stages, scoring three of the Warriors' four second-half goals including the last one.
"It was a good game," said the soft-spoken Tharaldson. "It was okay playing in this weather. It was fun, I guess. We could get better this year. It's going to take a lot of hard work from all of us. But we can definitely get better. I thought we played okay tonight."