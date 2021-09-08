Roughly one week after celebrating her 17th birthday, Patuxent High School senior setter Alayna Sievert is hoping her final season in a Panthers’ volleyball jersey, which begins today with a home match against St. Charles, will provide the proverbial icing on the cake.
Sievert, one of only three seniors on the Patuxent volleyball team along with Caroline Graves and Janelle Boakye and one of three co-captains along with Graves and junior Emma Hinehorst, has watched the youthful squad progress this summer in practices and scrimmages and now hopes the Panthers can attain several potential goals.
“These last three weeks have allowed all of us to bond together as a team,” said Sievert, who currently sits fifth in the senior class standings with a 4.3 GPA. “We have a lot of new girls on the team this season, so it will take some time. But our outside hitters and our middle hitter are really good. I think winning the region title is a reachable goal.”
Sievert is looking to play volleyball in college at a Division II school, but she is also seeking to continue her academic prowess at possible Division I schools such as the University of Maryland or the University of North Carolina and focus her studies on biology and later pre-med. Before graduating, however, Sievert intends to take part in the Patuxent cheerleading squad and play softball in the spring.
“I would definitely like to play volleyball in college, but my main focus will be on school,” said Sievert, who also works a part-time job on weekends. “I don’t think I would play at a division-I school, but I could always play club. I cheered my freshman year, so I would like to do that again this winter. I played softball my freshman and sophomore year, but not last year so I would like to play again in the spring since it’s my last year.”
Patuxent coach Kevin Keller admits Sievert, Graves, Hinehorst and Boakye have helped fill the void left behind by graduating seniors Jasmin Johnson and Emma Poteet of a year ago with their leadership skills and dedication to the program. Patuxent will open the season with three consecutive home matches, Friday against St. Charles, next Monday versus Great Mills and then Wednesday against Huntingtown.
“Over the past two weeks Alayna and Caroline and Janelle have really done a great job working with the younger girls and bringing them up to speed,” Keller said. “They had some big shoes to fill after we graduated Jasmin and Emma. Alayna has really done well running the floor as our setter. She makes great decisions and she’s doing a great job delivering the ball to our hitters.”
