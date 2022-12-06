Calvert High School junior Hayley Spicknall captured her heat of the 800-meter run (2:42.15) and finished third overall in that event on Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference kicked off the start of the indoor track & field season on Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Female runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference prepare for the start of the girls' 800-meter run on Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex
A bulky field of 23 male runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic prepare for the start of the boys' 3,200-meter run on Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference made the quick transition from the outdoor cross country season to the outset of the winter indoor season on Monday afternoon and a belated return to the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Leoardtown High School junior Elaina Blodnikar ascended to the head of the class among female cross country runners during the fall by capturing both the SMAC and 4A girls state titles. On Monday afternoon Blodnikar delivered another vintage performance in the girls' 800-meter run (2:35.45) when she overhauled Northern's Ella Meccia in the final 100 meters.
"I just wanted to bide my time early on," Blodnikar said. "When I settled into the pack early on I knew Ella was going to be out in front for a while. I felt pretty good the whole way and I finished up strong. I'm excited to be able to compete for SMAC and state titles. Last year I finished fourth at states, so this year I'm looking to even better."
Lackey senior Cenia Simms welcomed the chance to compete for the first time as a member of the Chargers during the indoor season after previously running for several club teams. Simms won the 55-meter hurdles (9.31) but vowed to continue to drop time in that event over the remainder of the season.
"I want to get down to around 8 seconds in the 55 hurdles," Simms said. "I played volleyball during the fall and I did basketball last winter. I probably had not been able to run here since 2019. I always liked competing here. But I want to continue hitting the weight room and keep dropping time in the 55 hurdles."
Like Blodnikar, Calvert senior Jack Hartsig and Leonardtown junior Peter Ihof both made the quick transition from cross country success to a fast start to the indoor season. Hartsig won the boys' 800 (2:05.39) and Imhof captured the 3,200 run (10:04.02) in his very first outing over the surface.
"The last time I was here I was watching my older sister Annie win the state title for Great Mills," Imhof said. "This was my first time actually competing here. I wanted to go out a little slow and then finish strong. I did the first mile in 5:04 then I did a couple of negative splits to finish. My main goal is to break five minutes for the mile."
While many of the SMAC runners had exited the cross country season before heading indoors, numerous others offered speed to spare. Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid (7.30) edged North Point sophomore Cohren Corbin (7.37) in the 55 dash, but Cordin won the 300 (40.63) by more than three seconds and Northern senior Gayle Henderson captured the 500 (1:23.41).
On the boys' side, Great MIlls senior KaVon Turner edged North Point senior Antoine Spencer in the 55 dash, then Spencer nipped Calvert senior Antonio Struhar in the 300. Huntingtown senior Domenion Jacobs captured the 55 hurdles narrowly over Northern senior Ragiariki Lewis, while Northern junior Jordan Tuck captured the 500 (1:07.99) by nearly two seconds.
Chopticon's boys finished second in the 3A state cross country championship at Hereford and on Monday the Braves started the indoor season in solid fashion. Chopticon senior Mason Hoover captured the 1,600 (4:45.95) by more than seven seconds over Calvert senior David Rodenhaver, while Braves juniors Dominic Longobardi and Nick Wilson placed third and fourth, respectively.
Huntingtown junior Xavier Dailey and Patuxent sophomore Eljah Smalley finished in a dead-heat for first in the boys' high jump, La Plata sophomore Jaycob Tidwell won the long jump and La Plata junior Michel Lepre-Arias won the triple jump. Reid won the 55 dash for Patuxent and also took the high jump and finished second to Westlake junior A'Marah Parrish in the long jump.