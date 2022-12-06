Athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference made the quick transition from the outdoor cross country season to the outset of the winter indoor season on Monday afternoon and a belated return to the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.

Leoardtown High School junior Elaina Blodnikar ascended to the head of the class among female cross country runners during the fall by capturing both the SMAC and 4A girls state titles. On Monday afternoon Blodnikar delivered another vintage performance in the girls' 800-meter run (2:35.45) when she overhauled Northern's Ella Meccia in the final 100 meters.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews