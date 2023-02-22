Calvert High School freshman Jada Williams-Greer proudly holds her gold medal for capturing the Maryland 2A/1A girls state shot put title on Tuesday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Westlake High School's Gabrielle Garner, center, finished third in the final of the girls' 55-meter dash in the 2A/1A State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Tuesday.
Westlake High School junior Darnel Gerald-Janifer, center, heads through the clubhouse turn of the boys' 300-meter dash on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A/1A State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Calvert High School sophomore Madison McCurry led the field through the middle stages of the girls' 1,600-meter run on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A/1A State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig heads into the bell lap of the boys' 1,600-meter run on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A/1A State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Patuxent High School senior Taisiya Reid, second from left, and La Plata sophomore Smith, second from right, approach the finish of the girls' 55-meter dash final on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A/1A state Ccampionship meet at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Calvert High School senior David Rodenhaver, center, is well on his way to a third-place finish in the boys' 3,200-meter run on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A/1A State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the various smaller schools from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference convened at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex for the 2A/1A State Indoor Track & Field Championships on Tuesday afternoon, many of the athletes admitted their goals upon arrival were far more personal than grandiose.
When the final results were posted following the last event on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., only one SMAC athlete had departed with an individual title while several others performed well in individual events and relays to garner medals. Calvert freshman Jada Williams-Greer, crediting "hard work" for her success, provided SMAC with its lone gold medal when she captured the 2A girls' shot put, throwing 32 feet, 10.5 inches.
Calvert seniors Jack Hartsg and David Rodenhaver both helped the Cavaliers' 3,200 relay (8:38.26) and both performed well in individual events as well. Rodenhaver finished third in the 3,200 (10:09.68), while Hartsig placed fifth in the 800 (2:05.15) and seventh in the 1,600 (4:36.01). Rodenhaver, who has already signed his National Letter of Intent to run track for Ryder University, was content with his final high school indoor meet.
"It was a solid meet," Rodenhaver said. "Our 3,200 relay finished third and I finished third in the 3,200. It was a very strategic race. I wanted to stay close to [Oakland Mills senior] Ethan [Aidam] and [Century senior] Peyton [Dill]. When I moved to the front, Ethan was right on my hip. When he kicked away from me, I was just hoping to stay close to him the last two laps."
Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid won her heat of the girls' 55-meter dash and La Plata sophomore Bryannah Smith also won her preliminary of the three-way split then the SMAC runners finished second and fifth, respectively, in the final. Reid, who has already signed her National Letter of Intent to play women's soccer at the University of Delaware, put the finishing touches on a solid winter season.
"I was happy with the way the indoor season went," Reid said. "Now I am really looking forward to the outdoor season, especially the long jump. I competed in the high jump during the indoor season, but I really prefer the long jump."
Smith finished fifth in the 55 (7.45) behind a quartet of seniors and ahead of three others seniors and she finished sixth in the 300 (43.26). Westlake junior Gabrielle Garner was fourth in the 300 (42.23), while Patuxent senior Sophia Estrella placed fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.80) and Lackey senior Cenia Simms (9.19) was sixth in that event.
In the 2A boys events, La Plata senior Gordon Neal finished sixth in the 55 (6.68), Westlake junior Darnel Gerald-Janifer finished sixth in the 500 (1:09.51), McDonough junior Kemond Felder was third in the 55 hurdles (8.06) while La Plata junior John Brown was seventh in that event. Calvert junior Xavier Hawkins took fourth in the shot put (45-09).