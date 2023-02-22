When the various smaller schools from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference convened at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex for the 2A/1A State Indoor Track & Field Championships on Tuesday afternoon, many of the athletes admitted their goals upon arrival were far more personal than grandiose.

When the final results were posted following the last event on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., only one SMAC athlete had departed with an individual title while several others performed well in individual events and relays to garner medals. Calvert freshman Jada Williams-Greer, crediting "hard work" for her success, provided SMAC with its lone gold medal when she captured the 2A girls' shot put, throwing 32 feet, 10.5 inches.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews