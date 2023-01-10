Male runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference break at the start of the boys' 3200-meter run on Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex. Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig won that event in 10 minutes, 17.21 seconds.
Thomas Stone High School juniors Artini Jackson and Bailey Washington, senior Jeremiah Harrison and freshman Zion Allen combined to win their heat of the boys' 800-meter relay (1:39.67) on Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Northern High School sophomore Kadee Thompson, junior Mia Halbert, freshman Charlee Prater and freshman Daly Wargo are all smiles after the Patriots' quartet captured the girls' 1,600-meter run (4:35.95) on Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex,
Female runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference race into the first turn of the girls' 800-meter relay at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Monday afternoon.
Leonardtown High School sophomore Emily Maury easily captures the girls' 800-meter run (2:26.55) in virtual wire-to-wire fashion on Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference who compete in the indoor track and field season are accustomed to facing one another in numerous meets each winter, although typically they are often only divided by gender and not divisions.
But last Monday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, SMAC runners were primarily asked to face one another in various intra-division contests. The seven Charles County schools, which comprise the Potomac Division, were often alongside their counterparts from the Chesapeake Division, made up of athletes from Calvert and St. Mary's counties, although the results were split along division lines.
Of course, when the 14 schools convene for the annual SMAC championship meet at the same venue on Jan. 28, the events will reflect which athlete prevailed regardless of division. Last Monday at the Sportsplex, however, teams and athletes were seeking bragging rights based primarily on intra-division matchups against familiar foes.
Northern track coach Josh Dawson knows the importance of having athletes peak at the right time with the postseason meets looming and Monday afternoon the Patriots mirrored that approach in a small way. Northern's boys and girls captured their respective 1,600-meter relays to cap a busy and successful day for the Patriots on the track and in field events.
"Today we had a good chance to see what a lot of our athletes can do in their best events," Dawson said. "We had a number of wins and we had a number of team records. Our relays were good all day and we finished up with some wins in the 1,600 relays. We're hoping to be ready for SMAC here and then come back here for states."
Northern senior Gayle Henderson won the 300-meter dash (43.51) junior Noelle Blackmon took the 500-meter run (1:24.51). Patriots senior Trinity Maurice took the 55-meter hurdles (9.03) and the high jump (5-00). Henderson, sophomore Iyanna Mackall, freshman Charlee Plater and Maurice combined to take the 800-meter relay (1:48.91) and freshman Daly Wargo, Plater, junior Mia Halbert and sophomore Kadee Thompson ended the occasion by taking the 1,600-meter relay (4:35.95).
Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid was the Chesapeake Division champ in the 55-meter dash (7.40) while St. Charles sophomore Sydney Watson (7.48) was the Potomac Division champ in that event. Leonardtown sophomores Emily Maury (2:26.55) and Leah Magda were one-two in the 800, Raiders' sophomore Caitlin Nichols took the 1,600 (5:51.04) and Leonardtown junior Elena Blodnikar captured the 3,200 (11:17.71) by nearly 30 seconds over Northern sophomores Gentry Bowie and Ella Meccia.
"I wanted to get the lead right away and just maintain a steady pace," said Maury, who also plays girls soccer for the Raiders in the fall and plans to run outdoor track in the spring. "I felt pretty good the whole way. Going into the SMAC our main focus is the four-by-eight [3,200 relay]."
In Potomac Division events, Westlake's quartet of senior Unique Eubanks, freshman Kamille Mauldin, freshman Abria Parrish and junior Kennedi Francis took the 800 relay (1:53.10), St. Charles junior Aailiyah Ruth, sophomore Chelsea Coates, senior Laila Dupree and sophomore Sydney Watson combined to take the 1,600 relay (4:37.00).
On the boys' side, Great Mills senior KaVon Turner captured the 55-meter dash (6.59), Calvert senior Antonio Struhar won the 300 (35.83), Northern sophomore Jordan Tuck prevailed in the 500 (1:07.52), Patriots' senior Gavin Stevens triumphed in the 800 (2:01.41), Chopticon senior Bryce Dufrene (4:35.20) edged Calvert senior David Rodenhaver in the 1,600 and Calvert senior Jack Hartsig captured the 3,200 (10:17.21) by more than a full minute.
In the field events, Huntingtown junior Xavier Dailey won the high jump in the Chesapeake Division, while North Point freshman Jordan Taylor captured the Potomac Division honor in that event. Thomas Stone junior Bailey Washington (19-10) took the long jump among Potomac Division boys, while Northern senior Camden Glaubitz (19-08) was the Chesapeake Division title.