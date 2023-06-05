In the span of 24 hours over the Memorial Day weekend, a number of seniors on the Calvert High softball and Patuxent High baseball teams saw their respective seasons end in genuinely heartbreaking fashion, although several of them had already begun to put the entire journey in perspective.

Calvert softball finished the season with a stellar 22-2 mark, but coach Lauren Robison and her departing seniors were perhaps hoping that second setback would never occur. In their 2A state title rematch with Rising Sun High School at the University of Maryland on May 26, Calvert suffered a 1-0 setback in eight innings despite the best efforts of senior hurler Emma DeBoer, second baseman Grace Atherton and center fielder Megan Chroniger.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews