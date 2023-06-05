Patuxent High School senior Ryan Moran fires to the plate in the 2A State Championship game against Parkside at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, but the Panthers were eventually upended there by the Rams 3-1 in Moran's final game with the squad.
Calvert High School senior Grace Atherton stands at second base after she and teammate Lexi Drayer both had consecutive singles in the top of the seventh inning of last Saturday's 2A state championship game at the University of Maryland eventually won by Rising Sun 1-0 in eight innings.
Staff photo by Ted Black
In the span of 24 hours over the Memorial Day weekend, a number of seniors on the Calvert High softball and Patuxent High baseball teams saw their respective seasons end in genuinely heartbreaking fashion, although several of them had already begun to put the entire journey in perspective.
Calvert softball finished the season with a stellar 22-2 mark, but coach Lauren Robison and her departing seniors were perhaps hoping that second setback would never occur. In their 2A state title rematch with Rising Sun High School at the University of Maryland on May 26, Calvert suffered a 1-0 setback in eight innings despite the best efforts of senior hurler Emma DeBoer, second baseman Grace Atherton and center fielder Megan Chroniger.
DeBoer, who finished the season with a 19-1 mark in the circle that included 185 strikeouts and a stellar 0.82 earned run average in 119 innings of work, and Chroniger, who actually recorded the last out of the game while retrieving a fly ball in center field, were both emotionally drained by the outcome. Atherton, who had the team's first hit of the day and provided the game-winner a year ago, seemed genuinely more composed.
"It was a great game, but definitely a tough way to go out," said Chroniger, who provided ample power for the Cavaliers throughout the spring, including a three-run homer in the SMAC championship game against Chopticon, while batting seventh in the order. "I really could not have asked her a better group of girls to spend my playing days with. I met great teammates and friends that will last a lifetime."
"You know, it wasn't the ending that we wanted but it was quite a thrill playing with this group of girls the last four years," said Atherton, who eschewed the tears in lieu of frequent smiles while commenting about the finale. "We were SMAC champions the last two years and we made it to state finals three straight years and we won a title. Not many players can say they reached the state finals three straight years and had the chance to win a championship."
One day later at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, home of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the Patuxent High School baseball team saw its bid for a 2A state title thwarted for a second straight year at the same venue. That Saturday afternoon the Panthers were upended by Parkside High School 3-1 on a day when senior battery mates Kaleb Eliott and Ryan Moran capped their playing days in genuinely bittersweet fashion.
"This wasn't the ending that we had planned, but you have to give credit to the other team," Moran said. "It was a great experience for me being able to play with these guys the last three years and get to this game the last two years. I made friendships that will last a lot longer than my playing days."
"It always hurts to get this close and not be able to come away with a title," said Elliott, who along with teammate Cam Bott is headed to Chesapeake College for baseball. "We worked so hard to get back this game. After we lost here last year, our goal was to get back here again and finish what we could not do last year. It hurts to come up short again, but I would not have wanted to play with anyone else."