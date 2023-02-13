Leonardtown High School junior Elena Blodnikar is well on her way to capturing the girls' 3,200-meter run (11:44.82) in the 4A Central Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Feb. 8 to earn a spot in the 4A state championships at the same venue on Feb. 22 where she will be among the favorites to prevail that day.
North Point High School senior Antoine Spencer, senior Makai Young, junior Xavier Lalanne and junior Jayden Hall take a moment to pose after the Eagles' quartet captured the 800-meter relay (1:31.52) in the 4A Central Region Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb. 8 at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Male and female members of the Northern High School indoor track & field team gather at the center of the Baltimore Fifth Regimen Armory after both Patriots squads captured their respective 3A East Region titles on Feb. 7.
North Point High School senior Antoine Spencer begins to set his feet in the blocks for the start of the boys' 800-meter relay in the 4A Central Region Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on February 8. Spencer, Makai Young, Xavier Lalanne and Jayden Hall combined to capture the 800 relay (1:31.52) to earn a spot at the 4A state championship meet on Feb. 22.
Leonardtown High School junior Peter Imhof heads into the bell lap of the boys' 1,600-meter run in the 4A Central Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on February 8. Imhof won that event in 4:37.13 and later came back to capture the 3,200 (10:15.28) to earn a berth in the 4A state championships of both events on Feb. 22.
Leonardtown High School sophomores Emily Maury and Caitlin Nichols, senior Ella Combs and junior Elena Blodnikar are all smiles after the Raiders captured the 3,200 relay (10:16.28) in the 4A Central Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Feb. 8.
Leonardtown High School sophomore Emily Maury heads into the bell lap of the girls' 800-meter run with a modest lead en route to capturing that event during the 4A Central Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
The results board on the wall of the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on February 8 tells the story of the girls' 3,200-meter run where Leonardtown High School's Elena Blodnikar, Caitlin Nichols and Alexandra Blodnikar finished first, third and fourth, respectively, in that event to punch their collective tickets to the 4A State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the same venue on Feb. 22.
On adjacent days but at different venues that have very little in common, athletes from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference performed well in regional indoor track and field meets conducted at the Baltimore Fifth Regimen Armory and the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex last week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Northern captured both the boys and girls 3A East Region titles at the Baltimore Armory as the Patriots solidified their status as the best indoor track team in SMAC and promptly served notice they will be among the serious 3A state title contenders next week at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Northern's boys accumulated 88 points to garner the 3A East Region title comfortably, while the Patriots girls collected 98 points to edge runner-up Howard by nine. Northern's Ragiariki Lewis took the 55-meter hurdles (7.91) and Justin Tuck was second in both the 300-meter and the 500-meter runs. Patriots' Bradley Jenkins and Jason Snyder finished one-two in the shot put and Norther's boys won both the 800 and 1,600 relays.
Among the Northern girls, Annie Campbell and Gabby Cope finished one-two in the shot put; while Noelle Blackman, Ally Johnson, Moxie Dyro and Ella Meccia combined to capture the 3,200 relay. Meccia and Dyro finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200 while Gentry Bowie was second in both the 800 and the 1,600.
Northern's boys and girls won the team titles, but other SMAC athletes performed well at the meet. On the boys' side, Chopticon's Mason Hoover and Dominic Longabardi were one-two in the 800, Braves runner Bryce Dufrene was second in the 3,200 and Chopticon's 3,200 relay, which consisted of that trio plus Weston Carr, also emerged victorious. Great Mills' senior KaVon Turner won the 55 dash (6.62) and Huntingtown junior Xavier Dailey captured the high jump (5-10). Great Mills' Kayla Rorie won the girls' 55 hurdles (9.10).
Then one day later in the 4A Central Region championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, both Leonardtown and North Point performed well. The Leonardtown girls placed third with 66 points while North Point (34) finished two spots back in fifth. On the boys' side the two schools reversed roles as the Eagles (53) placed fifth, two spots head of Leonardtown (31) in seventh.
Leonardtown's boys and girls were both prominent in the various distance events as Raiders' junior Peter Imhof captured both the 1,600 (4:37.13) and the 3,200 (10:15.28), while teammate and classmate Elena Blodnikar garnered the 3,200 (11:44.82) and ran the opening leg of the Raiders' 3,200 relay (10:16.28) followed by senior Ella Combs and sophomores Caitlin Nichols and Emily Maury.
Not long after Blodnikar coasted to victory in the 3,200 where teammates Caitlin Nichols and Alexandra Blodnikar finished third and fourth, respectively, Maury capped her afternoon by taking the 800 (2:26.00). Through the early stages of that event, Maury had appeared content to stalk Urbana junior Camryn Lowery but with the bell lap approaching she changed tactics.
"In most of my races I have a tendency of going out too fast," Maury said. "So, today I wanted to be a little more patient and follow [Lowery]. She has longer legs than I did, so I didn't want to try to run past her too soon. But when I heard the bell for the last lap I wanted to just finish strong."
North Point sophomore Cohren Corbin captured both the girls' 55 (7.30) and 300 (40.24), while Eagles' senior Antoine Spencer was second in the boys' 55 (6.44). Spencer, fellow senior Makai Young and juniors Xavier Lalanne and Jayden Hall later combined to take the boys' 800 relay (1:31.52). Eagles' senior Joseph Hyman was second in the shot put (48-02.50) and senior Cameron Brown was second in the high jump (5-11).