On adjacent days but at different venues that have very little in common, athletes from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference performed well in regional indoor track and field meets conducted at the Baltimore Fifth Regimen Armory and the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex last week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Northern captured both the boys and girls 3A East Region titles at the Baltimore Armory as the Patriots solidified their status as the best indoor track team in SMAC and promptly served notice they will be among the serious 3A state title contenders next week at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.


