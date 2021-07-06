Just over a week after three of them had ended their high school playing days by being part of state championship squads, a quartet of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference players and one SMAC coach were selected to participate in the annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game on June 27 at Camden Yards.
Chopticon seniors Shawn Cameron and Phil McCarthy, Huntingtown senior Dakota Wright and La Plata senior Andrew Leginze, along with Warriors' coach John Childers, all represented the South Squad in an all-star game that ended in an 8-8 draw. Nine days earlier Chopticon edged Atholton 4-2 to take the 3A state title and La Plata rallied from a 7-1 deficit to upend Sparrows Point for the 2A state crown.
Wright may have been the lone member of the SMAC contingent not to have won a state title this spring, but the Penn State-Harrisburg college recruit may have had the best vantage point of all on Sunday. Wright played three innings as the team's catcher and also walked three times in as many plate appearances and scored two runs for the South Squad in the deadlock.
"It was a great experience just being able to walk onto that field," Wright said. "Being able to step into the batter's box and then be behind home plate on a professional baseball field was something that I will never forget. It was fun being part of a team with so many really good players. I've played against some of those kids in high school and travel and I know they're really, really good."
Leginze was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Cameron went 1 for 3 with an RBI and McArthur was 0-for-3. In a genuine see-saw affair, the South team went up 3-0 early but then trailed, 4-3 after two. South regained the advantage in the third and extended the lead to 6-4 before watching the North team forged an 8-6 lead courtesy of a four-run sixth. The South, however, drew even in the top of the seventh and then denied the North the game-winning run in the bottom of the frame.
"It was great to be a part of that game," said Childers, who has guided La Plata to the past two 2A state titles in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 season nixed by the pandemic. "I really didn't have to do a lot of coaching. There were so many guys there who play at such a high level and they're headed to Division-I programs. I just enjoyed being able to sit back and watch the guys play at Camden Yards."