Throughout the previous decade, various baseball teams from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference landscape have made their presence known in the Maryland state playoffs, and little appears to have changed heading into this Friday’s state championships.
On Wednesday afternoon, both the Chopticon High School and La Plata High School baseball teams punched their tickets to the state championship games on Friday at Regency Furniture Stadium. Chopticon blanked top seeded Centennial of Howard County, 2-0, in a 3A state semifinal as Tyler Quade tossed a complete game shutout and Phil McCarthy belted a solo home run. Chopticon, which captured the 3A state title in 2015, will seek its second crown on Friday morning when the Braves face Atholton, which edged Linganore, 4-3, on Wednesday.
La Plata, which won the 2019 state title and arrived this season technically as the reigning 2A state champs, will seek another crown on Friday afternoon after the Warriors edged Century, 4-3, on Wednesday. Colby Murphy collected the win in relief and the Warriors prevailed when Tyler Day singled home pinch-runner Desmond Wood in the bottom of the seventh inning. La Plata will face Sparrows Point in the 2A state championship game on Friday at 4 p.m.
McDonough saw its bid for the 1A state title come to an end on Wednesday afternoon when the Rams were upended by St. Michael’s, 8-5. McDonough had reached the state semifinals by edging top seeded Pikesville, 3-2, on Monday, just two days after toppling Gwynn Park, 9-5, in the 1A South Region final.
On Monday afternoon, Chopticon rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to upend visiting Towson, 12-10. Six years after winning the 3A state title, the Braves earned a berth in the 3A state semifinals as the overall fourth seed on Wednesday against top seeded Centennial High of Howard County.
Since the 2020 spring season never commenced, the La Plata baseball team actually arrived as the defending state champions courtesy of their 2019 crown. The Warriors upended Southern-AA, 7-3, in the 2A South Region Section I final last Saturday. Senior Andrew Leginze collected the win by tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings and also drove in four runs and junior catcher Chet Bowling belted a solo homer in the sixth.
“We didn’t play well defensively, so we’re going to have to clean that up this week,” La Plata coach John Childers said. “We started the season that way then we played our way out of it. Our bats finally came alive in the late innings.”
On Tuesday afternoon, La Plata remained undefeated by blanking Randallstown 12-0. The Warriors scored once in the first, added two in the second, four in the third and five more in the fifth. Brett Michael went 3 for 3 with a pair of triples, while Alex Borges went 2 for 2 with a home run and Dylan Brown went 2 for 3 with two RBI, while the Warriors’ limited Randallstown to just one hit.
Last Saturday afternoon, McDonough emerged with the 1A South Region II title by upending Gwynn Park of Prince George’s County, 9-5. The Rams then ventured to Pikesville last Monday and upended the top seed in the 1A state quarterfinals 3-2. But on Wednesday afternoon in the 1A state semifinals at St. Michael’s, the Rams
Patuxent captured the 2A South Region II title by edging cross county rival Calvert 7-4 last Saturday afternoon, but on Tuesday afternoon the Panthers’ season came to an end when they were upended by visiting Century 4-1. Patuxent had been the best team in Calvert County during the SMAC league slate and the Panthers headed into the state quarterfinals as the fourth seed, earning a home game on Tuesday.
