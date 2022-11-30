Players from the Thomas Stone High School boys basketball team take part in layup drills prior to the start of Monday's home scrimmage against Suitland of Prince George's County. The Cougars will commence the 2022-2023 season at home on Dec. 7 against Lackey.
After three weeks of practices and random scrimmages, the boys and girls basketball teams from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will literally hit the ground running on Monday with one eye on early success and another on the long term goal of attaining a state championship.
Coaches and players always head into the outset of the winter sports season with enthusiasm and optimism, although some eventually begin to taper their enthusiasm over time. Longtime Thomas Stone High School boys basketball coach will commence his 22nd season with the Cougars, following 13 years at Blair, with a genuine cautious optimism.
"We graduated a couple of key guys, but then we also lost two players to transfer," said Lamberth, who has guided the Cougars to three state final appearances during his prolonged tenure at Stone. "We have a good group of guys on this team, so we're going to be okay. But my wife keeps asking me when I'm going to retire and stop chasing [that championship ring]."
Although Stone will be idle on Monday, the remaining SMAC boys basketball teams will have a full slate. Calvert will host Chopticon, Northern will travel to Patuxent, while St. Charles will host North Point in the most anticipated contest of the evening. North Point coach Jimmy Ball has already guided the Eagles to a state title, while the Spartans reached the state semifinals in 2019-20 only to see the remainder of the state playoffs nixed by the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last winter the Westlake High Schools boys basketball team emerged with the 2A state title under coach Ed Mouton and led by a senior-laden roster. This season the Wolverines will look to duplicate their success while contending with a bevy of solid SMAC opponents including Stone, St. Charles, North Point and Patuxent.
One of the genuine staples of the basketball season occurs each winter during the break when schools such as Chopticon and North Point will host tournaments spanning multiple days. Chopticon will host a two-day tournament on Dec. 26 and 27, while North Point will host the annual James Chapman Tournament over three days, Dec. 27 and 29.
Likewise, the SMAC girls basketball teams will have an equally busy schedule beginning on Monday when McDonough travels to La Plata, Northern hosts Patuxent and Calvert ventures to Chopticon. Then on Tuesday Thomas Stone will host Lackey and Great Mills will travel to Southern of Anne Arundel County. Calvert, Chopticon and North Point are expected to contend for SMAC, region and state titles this winter but Stone coach Tanesha Matthews is optimistic her youthful Cougars will join the discussion in the near future.
"We're still really young," Matthews said. "Most of our team is either freshmen or sophomores. We have four starters back from last year and all four of them will be back again next year. We also have a little more depth this season with 14 girls on the roster and we had 14 freshmen out for tryouts. We're going to be young again this year, but the future is looking a lot better for us."
Much like the boys, the girls basketball teams will look to remain busy over the holidays. Chopticon will host a two-day tournament Dec. 27 and 28 that will also include Calvert, Patuxent and Leonardtown, while North Point will venture north to compete in the two-day All About The Girls Tournament at Forest Park High School on Dec. 29 on 30.
Of course, once the regular portion of the schedule resumes in January, both the boys and girls basketball teams will focus their attention toward lofty postseason goals. Both SMAC championship games are slated for Feb. 23 at an undetermined site, then the respective regional tournaments begin on Feb. 25 with the various state championships are slated for March 9.