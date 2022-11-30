SMAC Basketball teams set to begin

Players from the Thomas Stone High School boys basketball team take part in layup drills prior to the start of Monday's home scrimmage against Suitland of Prince George's County. The Cougars will commence the 2022-2023 season at home on Dec. 7 against Lackey.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

After three weeks of practices and random scrimmages, the boys and girls basketball teams from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will literally hit the ground running on Monday with one eye on early success and another on the long term goal of attaining a state championship.

Coaches and players always head into the outset of the winter sports season with enthusiasm and optimism, although some eventually begin to taper their enthusiasm over time. Longtime Thomas Stone High School boys basketball coach will commence his 22nd season with the Cougars, following 13 years at Blair, with a genuine cautious optimism.


