Over the last first full week of July and just prior to the dog days of summer arriving this month, basketball players from various Southern Maryland Athletic Conference high schools were looking to cap time off school with a championship in the Summer Madness League playoffs.
While the league schedule had been played at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, the playoffs were contested at the spacious Athletic Republic in Forestville, a complex formerly known as the Run N Shoot gym. Teams from North Point, St. Charles, Thomas Stone and Westlake high schools, all of which played under various pseudonyms, fared well in the tournament.
North Point, which played as NPG, advanced to the semifinals by edging Charles H. Flowers 48-46, but the Eagles then suffered a 55-48 setback to Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County, the overall top seed and eventual tournament runner-up. St. Charles had been eliminated by Douglass one day earlier 56-48, while Westlake fell to eventual champion Edison and Stone was ousted by North Point in an early round 35-17.
"This whole summer was all about getting the kids on the same page," said North Point summer coach Doug Cornwell, a Westlake graduate where he played under current Eagles' boys' basketball coach and former Wolverines' coach Jimmy Ball. "That last five minutes [against Flowers] the guys showed a lot of heart. But [assistant] coach [Eric] Moses deserves the credit. He switched us to a 3-2 [zone] that made the difference."
Westlake assistant coach Darnell Kemp watched his team coast to a 60-22 victory in the tournament opener — the Wolverines led 22-4 three minutes into the game — and was pleased with the execution and intensity on both sides of the floor. Their bid for the Summer Madness title ended, however, in the finals against eventual champion Edison.
"I really liked the way the guys showed plenty of intensity from the start," Kemp said. "They have really improved a little each game and that's really the most important thing about summer basketball. It gives everyone a chance to see where they need to improve before the real season starts in the winter."
St. Charles summer coach Hilary Haley, who graduated from Friendly High School in Prince George's County and was part of a state title team with the Patriots, noted the Spartans benefited greatly from the Summer Madness league and the conditioning and workouts that have supported the contests.
"The best part about this league was allowing our guys to gel together," Haley said. "Not having a season really was tough for a lot of teams. But these guys played well throughout the league and they have been busy hitting the gym and lifting weights. Everything they've done this summer is all designed to help them get ready for varsity play in the winter."
Thomas Stone coach Dale Lamberth watched his youthful group get upended by cross county rival North Point in the tournament opener, but the longtime Cougars' coach could only lament briefly.
"We just have to clean up a lot of the little mistakes that we're making," Lamberth said. "It's a young group, but they have talent. But that's what summer [basketball] is all about. You remember the things that need fixing and you go from there."