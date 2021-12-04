SMAC boys basketball schedule

Monday, Dec. 6

Central at Great Mills, 5 p.m.

Northern at La Plata, 6:30 p.m.

Chopticon at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles at North Point, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Calvert at Southern, 6 p.m.

Northern at Paul VI, 7 p.m.

Grace Brethren Christian at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Arundel at Great Mills, 5 p.m.

Thomas Stone at La Plata, 5:30 p.m.

Calvert at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.

Crossland at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.