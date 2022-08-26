Prospective goalies for the Huntingtown High School boys soccer team work on various drills during Monday evening’s practice as the Hurricanes prepare for the season opener at Chesapeake High School on Sept. 3.
Players from North Point and Northern high schools’ boys soccer teams clashed in a preseason scrimmage on Tuesday in Waldorf where the visiting Patriots prevailed 1-0.
Huntingtown High School boys soccer players work on various drills during Monday evening’s practice as the Hurricanes prepare for the season opener at Chesapeake High School on Sept. 3.
Prospective goalies for the Huntingtown High School boys soccer team work on various drills during Monday evening’s practice as the Hurricanes prepare for the season opener at Chesapeake High School on Sept. 3.
Players from the Northern and North Point high schools’ boys soccer teams scramble for a loose ball in Tuesday’s preseason scrimmage at North Point, won 1-0 by the visiting Patriots.
Players and coaches from the various boys soccer teams across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference have been eager from the outset of the season since practices began on Aug. 10, and several teams will look to emerge from the pack this fall.
Last Monday afternoon, Huntingtown High School ninth-year coach Charlie Russell watched his players partake in various drills just three days after being upended by North Point High 3-1 in a preseason scrimmage. Russell also managed to attend to various chores while his assistant coaches, Phil Brown, Devin Redicker and Ryan Phillips, all of which were SMAC alums, interacted with his players.
“Really for us it’s all about being able to put everything together as a team and then see how we can go,” said Russell, who plans to keep 18-19 players on the varsity squad this fall. “We’ve got a group of senior leaders and they’ve been great at bringing the juniors and sophomores along. And we have a really big group of juniors this year.”
Huntingtown, which opens the season at Lackey on Sept. 6, will rely on a core group of players including Reagan Hirsch, Bryce Wilcher, Cole Roschel, Tyler Griffith, Lincoln Johnson, Aidan Moreland and Nathan Williams. The Hurricanes have historically been among the elite teams in SMAC, but even Russell admits that defending conference champion Leonardtown still sets the standard.
Tuesday afternoon Northern edged North Point 1-0 in a preseason scrimmage that the Eagles hosted. North Point coach Cameron Ballard was pleased with his team’s performance in defeat. Northern had defeated North Point 3-0 last fall, but on Tuesday the Eagles and Patriots were virtually inseparable for 80 minutes with the Northern goal occurring late in the second half.
“Last year we had a brand new team and we had to take our lumps against the top teams in the league,” Ballard said. “This year we have everyone back and I think we’ll be able to compete with anyone in our league. I think we caught Huntingtown off guard last week [in the Eagles’ 3-1 victory] and I think we caught Northern a little by surprise today.”
Ballard noted that senior midfielder Jahin Adams-Kamara, fullbacks Christian Muschette and William Moyer and junior goalie Aidan Lane will all play key roles for the Eagles this fall, beginning with the season opener at Great Mills on Sept. 6.
Northern second-year coach Ben Barley was content to see his squad depart with a 1-0 victory over the Eagles in Tuesday’s scrimmage and expects the Patriots will continue to improve throughout the slate. Northern, which opens the season on Sept. 6 against visiting La Plata, will rely on senior Carols Ramirez, junior Nick Haney and Finn Rinehardt in the field, while goalies David Martin and Nathan Mehls will split time in the net.
“I thought we played better today,” Barley said. “We’re still fairly young, so I think it is still going to take time for the team to come together. But I think the long-term goal is to be playing our best soccer later in the fall and see how far we can get during the postseason.”
Huntingtown will travel to Lackey on Sept. 6, while North Point will head to Great Mills, Northern will host La Plata and Thomas Stone will travel across town to Westlake. McDonough will travel to Chopticon the following day and Patuxent will host St. Charles.
The SMAC championship game is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, with the region playoffs getting underway two days later.