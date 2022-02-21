Last Saturday afternoon and into the evening, more than a dozen grapplers departed the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference wrestling championships at La Plata High School with well-earned and much deserved titles that could lead to even more medals in the near future.
Saturday's SMAC wrestling champions ran the gamut from seasoned veteran seniors to youthful freshmen and several will next head into their respective region tournaments with unblemished records. Even several wrestlers who reached the finals and semifinals and departed with minor spoils can still rebound to earn region or state titles in the future.
In fact, Northern High School freshman Drew Montgomery kept his perfect record in tact by winning the 106-pound title. Montgomery, now 39-0 on the season, recorded a late, second round pin over McDonough senior Jabari Robertson (21-2) to punctuate a perfect run through the SMAC slate and set his sights on potential region and state crowns.
On the opposite end of the slate in the 285-pound, heavyweight bracket, North Point senior Lamari Beasley (32-4) continued his superb winter campaign by recording a late, third-round pin over Huntingtown senior Trent Wilks (23-4). Eagles' teammate Jordan Mack (33-2) recorded a second round pin over Patuxent junior Jalon Edwards (17-4) in the 220-pound match.
Northern senior Michael Bronk (34-4) captured the 113-pound title courtesy of a first round pin over Huntingtown freshman Isaiah Gumpers (18-7) and Calvert sophomore Brian Davis (20-0) earned a 7-1 decision over North Point freshman Gable Pauole (34-2), coincidentally the son of La Plata athletic director Rich Pauole whose school hosted the event.
Northern freshman Blake Ashley (22-1) continued his stellar inaugural season with a 12-5 victory over Lackey senior Wilson Martinez-Lopez in the 126-pound title match. North Point junior Connor Huff (34-2) earned the 132-pound title by besting Huntingtown junior Ty Montgomery (9-5), 10-4.
Chopticon senior Trey Kratko (30-2) recorded a 2-1 victory over Westlake senior Miles Anderson (15-4) for the 138-pound honor, then North Point junior Aidan Rivenburg (34-2) edged Northern freshman Tyler Hayden (25-14), 6-3, for the 145-pound title. Great Mills' freshman Wilton Vergara (34-5) forged a 9-2 decision over Leonardtown junior Blake Simonds (21-4) for the 152-pound title.
Huntingtown senior Hugo Frazier (21-2) narrowly prevailed over Leonardtown junior Gannon Brooks (28-5), 14-10, in the most entertaining match of the day for the 160-pound title. Raiders' freshman A.J. Kuntz (15-8) recorded a second round pin over Thomas Stone senior Tyler Simmons (11-6) in the 170-pound match.
North Point junior William Gray (21-1) posted a second round pin over Calvert junior Aidan Herche (10-1) in the 182-pound match and Northern senior Ty Fleming (29-1) earned a gritty, 3-2 decision over North Point freshman Dominic Queen (19-5) to garner the 195-pound title.