Girls cross country
Great Mills High School senior Cooper Brotherton is the SMAC Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Brotherton captured the SMAC girls cross country championship and capped her season by finishing eighth in the 3A state championship meet at Hereford High School. Northern freshman Ella Meccia finished second at the SMAC championships and second in the 3A state meet and will be among the favorites to garner this title next fall.
Boys cross country
Huntingtown High School senior Thomas Foulkes captured the SMAC boys cross country championship, finished second in the 3A south region title and then 10th at the 3A state meet en route to being named the SMAC Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2021.
Field hockey
Patuxent High School senior Abby Alderman is the SMAC Field Hockey Player of the Year for 2021. Alderman played a key role for the Panthers as they captured the SMAC and region titles en route to being 1A state finalists. A two-sport star at the school, Alderman scored nine goals and added 10 assists and edged out senior teammates Rylie Borgholthaus, Rylie Eells and Kayleigh Haines and Huntingtown senior Hannah Schiemer and Northern senior Mackenzie Blackwell for the honor. Alderman signed with Eastern Michigan University for women’s lacrosse and she will play girls’ lacrosse for the Panthers in the spring.
Football (offensive)
Northern High School senior quarterback Zach Crounse is the SMAC Football Offensive Player of the Year. Crounse led the Patriots to the 3A state title by completing 231 of 366 passes for 3,374 yards and 34 touchdowns. In Northern’s 28-23 victory over Linganore in the 3A state championship game, Crounse completed 24 of 41 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Patriots to their first football title in school history.
Football (defensive)
Huntingtown High School senior Chad Connolly is the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Football Defensive Player of the Year. Connolly played a key role for the Hurricanes’ stingy defense, compiling 101 total tackles, including 18 for loss and four quarterback sacks. He also caught seven passes for 90 yards as a tight end. Connolly signed his National Letter of Intent last month to play men’s lacrosse at Navy and he will be one of the starters for the Huntingtown boys’ lacrosse team in the spring.
Girls golf
La Plata High School sophomore Shelby Herbert won the SMAC girls title and later finished second in the 2A state girls championship at the University of Maryland. Herbert was low medalist among female golfers when La Plata won the district championship and low medalist again when the Warriors finished second in the SMAC championship. She then finished second (73-75-148) in the 2A state championships at Maryland.
Boys golf
Huntingtown High School junior Cameron Kapiskosky won the Calvert County boys golf title, the district championship and placed fifth at the 3A state championship meet at the University of Maryland en route to being named the SMAC Boys Golfer of the Year. Kapiskosky was the low medalist (77) when Huntingtown won the Calvert County title, low medalist (77) again when the Hurricanes finished second in the district championship and low medalist (76) again when Huntingtown won the SMAC title. Kapiskosky then shot 74-80-154 to finish fifth overall in the 3A state golf championships at the University of Maryland.
Girls soccer
Leonardtown High School senior Isabella “Bubbles” Dever is the SMAC Girls Soccer Player of the Year for 2021. Dever played a key role for the Raiders by scoring 15 goals and adding six assists to lead the squad to the SMAC girls soccer championship and appearance in the 4A east championship game against Broadneck. Dever signed her National Letter of Intent last month to attend the College of Charleston on a women’s soccer scholarship. Huntingtown senior Bre’elle Dean was the top defensive player in the conference and was the clear runner-up for the honor this fall.
Boys soccer
Leonardtown High School senior defender Ben Harms, left, is the SMAC Boys Soccer Player of the Year for 2021. Harms played a key role in solidifying the Raiders’ defense as the team went undefeated in SMAC play en route to capturing the SMAC championship game.
Volleyball
Leonardtown High School senior outside hitter Samantha Newton led the Raiders to the SMAC championship, 4A east region championship and appearance in the 4A state championship match. Newton led the Raiders with 10.8 kills and 6.3 digs per game while the team went undefeated in SMAC league matches. Newton played a key role as the Raiders upended Northern in five sets for the SMAC title, bested Broadneck in the region title then swept Wootton in the 4A state semifinals before falling in straight sets to Arundel in the 4A state title match. Runner-ups were Huntingtown senior outside hitter Alyssa Nuthall, who played a key role in leading the Hurricanes to the region title and berth in the 3A state finals, Calvert senior outside hitter Karlee Hughes and Northern junior Maya Johnson, who led the Patriots to a spot in the SMAC championship game.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews