Prospective players from the Huntingtown High School volleyball team take their first lap around the gymnasium on Wednesday. Huntingtown won the 3A South Region title and eventually reached the 3A state volleyball championships last fall.
After being chased inside by a thunderstorm in the area, Huntingtown field hockey players Lindsey Palensky, Ella Rae Cox, Lily Greenwell and Shaelyn Stone jog around the school’s auxiliary gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon on the first day of tryouts for fall sports throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.
Prospective players from the Chopticon High School girls soccer team gather on the turf field on Wednesday evening looking to participate in the opening day of tryouts before severe storms would arrive in St. Mary’s County.
Prospective players from the North Point High School volleyball team participate in several drills on Wednesday evening during the team’s impromptu initial tryouts held at McDonough. North Point was expected to be back in its own gym for the remaining tryouts this week.
Chopticon High School football coach Duane Atherton talks to his prospective players just prior to the team’s initial fall sports tryouts on Wednesday evening as storms loomed off the horizon.
Prospective fall sports athletes from across the region that comprise the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference arrived in gyms or took the fields on Wednesday afternoon as all 14 schools public schools in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties hosted tryouts for the seven sports being offered.
Most of the initial day of tryouts was uninterrupted, but severe storms arrived on Wednesday evening to force a number of teams indoors or to shorten planned activities. Conditions were expected to return to normal for practices around the region for the remainder of the week, however, as athletes and coaches adjusted to the first stage of the fall sports season.
Teams participating in the fall sports season include boys and girls soccer, volleyball, football, field hockey, cross country and golf.