Prospective fall sports athletes from across the region that comprise the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference arrived in gyms or took the fields on Wednesday afternoon as all 14 schools public schools in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties hosted tryouts for the seven sports being offered.

Most of the initial day of tryouts was uninterrupted, but severe storms arrived on Wednesday evening to force a number of teams indoors or to shorten planned activities. Conditions were expected to return to normal for practices around the region for the remainder of the week, however, as athletes and coaches adjusted to the first stage of the fall sports season.

