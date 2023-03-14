Throughout the winter sports season, female athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference performed at a high level and the best one from each sport is being recognized for their talents this week.
Girls basketball: Mia Johnson, St. Charles, senior
A key member of the Spartans' successful run to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship, Mia Johnson averaged 22.5 points per contest and twice reached the 40-point plateau in a single game. She was selected to the first team of the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association and tabbed as their player of the year. Johnson has signed with Shippensburg University to play women's basketball for the next four seasons. She became only the third player in the program's history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau in her playing days with the Spartans and needed only 54 games to reach that milestone. Lackey High sophomores Nadeya Regala and Kennedy Hall were both instrumental in leading the Chargers to the 2A State title last weekend, while McDonough senior Alona Jones eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in her career during the season.
Indoor track and field: Elena Blodnikar, Leonardtown, junior
The talented Raiders runner followed up her cross country success by being only one of three SMAC female athletes to garner a state title. Elena Blodnikar was among the top distance runners in the conference throughout the winter and capped her season by capturing the 4A title in the girls' 3,200-meter run at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex. Blodnikar had ended her cross country season by taking the 4A state title at Hereford High School and duplicated her success at the end of the indoor season. Northern senior Annie Campbell captured the 3A girls' state title in the shot put and Calvert freshman Jada Williams-Greer emerged with the 2A state title in the shot put.
Swimming: Addy Donnick, La Plata, junior
Following a season in which she was among the dominant female swimmers in SMAC, Addy Donnick again ascended to the head of the class by successfully defending her 2A/1A state titles in both the 100 free (50.35) and 100 backstroke (55.15). Donnick was also a key member of two Warriors' relays that finished second in the state championship meet as the La Plata girls finished third overall. Donnick also won 2A South Region titles in both the 100 free and 100 back and also prevailed in both of those events at the SMAC championship meet at St. Mary's College. Northern senior Alexia Zaidi and junior Aspen Gallaudet also captured SMAC championships in individual events and relays and helped the Patriots capture the SMAC girls' team title.
Wrestling: Jocelyn Cacek, Great Mills, senior
In each of the last three seasons with the Hornets, Jocelyn Cacek capped her season on the mat by capturing the Maryland state wrestling title in the girls' heavyweight bracket. Earlier this month at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Cacek prevailed in an all-SMAC heavyweight title when she pinned Northern sophomore Emily Boling in the second round for her third consecutive state title. Northern senior Brianna Holcomb captured her second straight Maryland state wrestling title that day and North Point senior Sophie Gerstman earned her first state title that same evening.