By TED BLACK
tblack@somdnews.com
SMAC field hockey schedules
Friday, Oct. 8
South Carroll at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Leonardtown at Great Mills, 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Calvert at Huntingtown, 4 p.m.
Great Mills at Northern, 4 p.m.
Lackey at North Point, 5 p.m.
Chopticon at Leonardtown, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Westlake at La Plata, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Leonardtown at Northern, 4 p.m.
Lackey at Westlake, 4 p.m.
Chopticon at Great Mills, 4 p.m.
HUNTiNGTOWN at PATUXENT, 5:30 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
