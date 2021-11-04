After spending much of the fall facing one another, field hockey teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference spent the earlier days of this week competing against varied opposition and several of them had mixed results.
Leonardtown High School headed into the 4A East Region II as the top seed and Monday evening the Raiders edged Annapolis of Anne Arundel County 2-1 to earn a berth in the region final against Broadneck, a 1-0 winner over fellow Anne Arundel County foe South River. On Wednesday, however, the Raiders season came to an end when they were upended by the visiting Bruins 4-0.
That same afternoon, Huntingtown made quick work of visiting Westlake 10-0, as freshman Chloe Zeruto scored four goals and junior Lily Greenwell had four assists. Huntingtown led 3-0 after the opening quarter and 9-0 at the half, and got one goal from Zeruto in the second half to earn a home date with La Plata, a 7-0 winner over Thomas Stone on Monday.
“When we get in games like this, we try to make sure everyone gets to play,” said senior Hannah Schiemer, who also plays girls lacrosse for the school and is headed to East Stroudsburg University for women’s lacrosse. “We have a lot of younger girls on the team like Chloe, who is just a freshman, and they all make contributions.”
Patuxent High, which edged Northern in penalty strokes in the SMAC championship game, benefited from a pair of byes to reach the 1A South Region final on Wednesday against Calvert High, which blanked Lackey 6-0 on Monday.
Less than a week after suffering a heartbreaking setback to rival Patuxent in penalty strokes in the SMAC championship game, Northern High endured a similar fate while falling to Chesapeake High School on Monday afternoon. Northern headed into the 3A South Region as the overall top seed, but the Patriots’ season ended with consecutive setbacks in penalty strokes.
Then on Wednesday afternoon, two more SMAC field hockey teams punched their tickets to the state quarterfinals this weekend. Huntingtown captured the 2A South Region title by edging La Plata 2-0 as senior Koral Kent and junior Juli Lewis each scored a goal in the second period for the Hurricanes. As of Wednesday evening, Huntingtown was still awaiting to see who it would face in the state quarterfinals.
That same evening at Patuxent, the host Panthers made quick work of Calvert in a 9-0 game to capture the 1A South Region crown and earn a berth in the state quarterfinals. One week after edging Northern in penalty strokes to capture the SMAC title, Patuxent scored early and often en route to a lopsided victory over the visiting Cavaliers on Wednesday. Patuxent will have a home game this weekend, that date and time still yet to be determined.
