When the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference field hockey season officially got under way last Friday afternoon, the primary difference between host Northern High School and visiting Lackey High School hinged on the varying degrees in playing skills and experience.
While Northern (1-0) was able to take part in an abbreviated, albeit belated, season last spring that involved SMAC Chesapeake Division schools, Lackey and its fellow SMAC Potomac Division squads were left on the sidelines. Last Friday afternoon, Northern appeared to be hitting on all cylinders from the outset as he Patriots cruised to a 19-0 victory over the visiting Chargers.
Northern seniors Mackenzie Blackwell and Bella Crum are expected to be a big part of the Patriots’ bid for SMAC, 3A South Region and 3A state titles this fall. Blackwell, who is heading to Eastern Michigan University for women’s lacrosse, scored the first goal of the game and the entire SMAC season amid the early start time, and concluded the outing with four goals and an assist.
“We came out fast and we came out strong,” Blackwell said. “We had a really good preseason and now we’re focused on hitting our goals. We want to win SMAC, region and states. It all starts with being able to beat good teams like Patuxent [Oct. 6] and Huntingtown [Oct. 20].”
“We wanted to come out fast and take control from the start,” said Crum, who plans to attend the University of Virginia and focus on academics. “I thought we came out and played with a lot of intensity. We were able to get a lot of new and young players involved in the offense.”
Lackey (0-1) fifth-year coach Erica Prate, a Chargers’ alumna and former player, hardly bemoaned her team’s performance last Friday in the season opener. In previous years there has often been a dramatic difference in the skill and experience levels between Chesapeake and Potomac schools and that could be exacerbated this fall since Charles County schools were unable to compete in fall sports last school year due to restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have five returning players and 13 new girls,” Prate said. “I thought a lot of the girls played hard the whole game. Northern has a lot of experienced players. They’re able to do a lot of things because they work together so well and they got to have a season [in the spring]. We’re young, but we’re going to get better.”
Blackwell scored the Patriots’ first two goals, had three in the opening quarter and finished with four overall, while teammates Madelyn Renzi, Tawny Lilliard and Maddie Swann each scored two goals. Crum, Ollie Bond, Kacie Hoyle, Sofia Jones, Mickey Bond, Annie Gallarza, Lexi Metcalf and Marissa Rugetz each tallied once for Northern. Lackey rarely crossed midfield but Chargers Grace Landgraf and Morgan Martin displayed good footwork and stick skills when they were able to turn upfield with the ball.
