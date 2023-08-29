Friday, Sept. 1
Lackey at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
McDonough at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Calvert at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Huntingtown at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at North Point, 7 p.m.
Northern at Westlake, 7 p.m.
La Plata at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
Bishop McNamara at St Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Lackey at McDonough, 7 p.m.
To view latest SOMD News e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.