Standings
Chesapeake Division
School W L PF PA
Northern 2 0 77 6
St. Charles 2 0 64 14
Huntingtown 2 0 61 24
Great Mills 2 0 40 20
Chopticon 1 1 20 42
Leonardtown 1 1 27 26
North Point 0 1 13 20
Potomac Division
School W L PF PA
Westlake 1 1 34 63
Lackey 1 1 21 32
Calvert 1 1 32 43
Thomas Stone 0 2 21 54
Patuxent 0 2 18 56
McDonough 0 2 19 41
La Plata 0 2 8 36
Week 3 Schedule
Friday, Sep. 17
Huntingtown at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Northern at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
St. Charles at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Patuxent at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Westlake at North Point, 7 p.m.
Calvert vs. McDonough at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.
Urbana at St. Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m.
Week 2 results
St. Charles 20, Thomas Stone 0
Great Mills 20, North Point 13
Westlake 20, McDonough 19
Lackey 14, Patuxent 12
Northern 35, Chopticon 0
Huntingtown 26, Leonardtown 6
Calvert 14, La Plata 8
Gonzaga 19, St. Mary's Ryken 0
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
