Seven football teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will be in action this weekend in various region semifinals, two of which arrived courtesy of first round byes and another following a dramatic, come-from-behind victory on the road.
Huntingtown High School (8-1), the top seed in the 2A South Region playoffs and the overall number one seed in the entire 2A bracket, received a first round bye last weekend and will host La Plata High (5-5) on Friday, Nov. 12. The Warriors rallied from an 18-0 halftime deficit at Northeast of Anne Arundel County for a 26-18 victory, the school's first road playoff victory.
"We didn't have the chance to play them this season, but I've heard a lot of good things about the way they're coming along," said Huntingtown coach Paul Friel. "I know we really needed that weekend off. We have a lot of guys banged up right now, so that first week off gives them a chance to rest and start feeling better."
Northern High (8-1), the top seed in the 3A East Region and second seed overall among all 3A schools, also had a bye last weekend and the Patriots will host St. Charles High (6-3) on Nov. 12. The Spartans earned the chance to compete again this weekend by trouncing Oxon Hill of Prince George's County, 46-0, and St. Charles has come a long way since earlier setback to Northern and Huntingtown by almost identical 42-12 and 42-6 scores.
North Point High (6-3) forged a commanding 34-0 lead early against Leonardtown High before holding sway late for a 34-21 victory over the Raiders, and the Eagles will next travel to Severna Park, the top seed in the 4A/3A East Region. North Point started the season slowly, including losses to Great Mills and Leonardtown, but the Eagles are peaking at the right time.
"We knew the start of the season was going to be a little slow for us," said North Point coach Tom Petre. "A lot of these guys never had any varsity experience when the season started. But I think we're playing pretty good football right now. Severna Park is going to be very tough. They play in a tough league and I know they'll be ready for us."
In another playoff game that will involve a pair of SMAC teams, Lackey will host Patuxent on Friday night. The Chargers pummeled Friendly High School of Prince George's County 47-13, while Patuxent topped Southern of Anne Arundel County 42-6. Lackey edged Patuxent, 14-12, when the two teams met in mid-September during the second week of the season.
Calvert High made quick work of McDonough last weekend in a 28-0 victory and the Cavaliers will host Gwynn Park of Prince George's County this Friday. Thomas Stone (0-10) saw its season come to an end last week with a 34-6 setback at Douglass of Prince George's County, while Great Mills suffered a tough, 7-6 loss to South River and Chopticon fell to Arundel 36-15.