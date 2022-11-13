Calvert High School running back Damien Wallace takes the handoff from quarterback Stevie Oursler and looks for running room in the first half of last Friday's 2A/1A South Region playoff game against Lackey. Calvert broke open a tight game in the second half for a 42-13 victory over the Chargers and the Cavaliers will next host Largo in a state quarterfinal game.
When the dust settled after last weekend's regional round of Maryland's high school football playoffs, a quintet of teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference had advanced to this weekend's state quarterfinals where their next opponents will certainly not be familiar faces.
Last weekend, Calvert, Huntingtown, North Point, Patuxent and St. Charles all kept their dreams of a respective state title alive by prevailing. Calvert downed Lackey 42-13, North Point blanked Chopticon 35-0, Patuxent upended McDonough 37-7, while St. Charles upset defending 3A state champion Northern 22-15 and Huntingtown edged Douglass 28-22 in overtime.
Calvert, which remained the fourth seed in the 2A/1A bracket, will host Largo of Prince George's County on Friday night. The Lions upended Sparrows Point 42-14 on Saturday afternoon and remained the fifth seed in the state bracket. The Calvert–Largo winner will then likely have to travel to face Dunbar High, the top seed in the classification and its defending state champion.
North Point, which held on to its place as the fifth seed in the 4A/3A class, swill head to Sherwood in Montgomery County on Friday night. The Warriors headed into the playoffs as the fourth seed and remained in that spot courtesy of a 55-14 victory over Springbrook in a 4A/3A South Region bracket.
Patuxent, which headed into the 2A/1A state playoffs as the number three seed overall, held onto that status by upending McDonough 37-7 last weekend and the Panthers earned a home game against Williamsport, which upended Liberty 45-43 in a shootout last Saturday. Another Patuxent victory could potentially earn the Panthers another home game if Harford Tech upsets South Carroll.
St. Charles unseated Northern as the reigning 3A state champions on Friday, but the Spartans will still have to travel in order to garner the crown. St. Charles will head into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs as the eighth seed in the 3A state tournament and will next head to Atholton (10-0) in Howard County to face the overall number one seed in that classification.
One day after four SMAC squads punched their respective tickets to the state quarterfinals, Huntingtown (7-4) joined the party. On Saturday afternoon the Hurricanes toppled defending 2A state champion Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County 28-22 in overtime. Huntingtown heads into the state quarterfinals as the seventh seed and will travel to Kent Island for its next contest.
While five SMAC teams advanced to the state quarterfinal round courtesy of victories over fellow SMAC squads, one SMAC team was upended by a non-conference foe last weekend. Leonardtown (6-5) was upended by Arundel 29-3 last Friday night, although the two teams had battled to a scoreless first half before the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter.