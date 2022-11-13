Calvert football upends Lackey

Calvert High School running back Damien Wallace takes the handoff from quarterback Stevie Oursler and looks for running room in the first half of last Friday's 2A/1A South Region playoff game against Lackey. Calvert broke open a tight game in the second half for a 42-13 victory over the Chargers and the Cavaliers will next host Largo in a state quarterfinal game.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

When the dust settled after last weekend's regional round of Maryland's high school football playoffs, a quintet of teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference had advanced to this weekend's state quarterfinals where their next opponents will certainly not be familiar faces.

Last weekend, Calvert, Huntingtown, North Point, Patuxent and St. Charles all kept their dreams of a respective state title alive by prevailing. Calvert downed Lackey 42-13, North Point blanked Chopticon 35-0, Patuxent upended McDonough 37-7, while St. Charles upset defending 3A state champion Northern 22-15 and Huntingtown edged Douglass 28-22 in overtime.

