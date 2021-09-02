One year after their season was postponed and eventually condensed while being offered belatedly, football teams from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will once again take the field under the glow of Friday night lights this fall with the quest of completing a nine-game slate with a chance at postseason glory.
None of the football teams in SMAC were able to compete in a single game last fall and only those from the Chesapeake Division, which is comprised of the public high schools in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, could play an abbreviated season held this past spring.
“A lot of these guys are going to be playing in their first [high school] game,” said Westlake High School sixth-year coach Tony Zaccarelli, whose team will open at home against St. Charles High tonight. “We had a lot of players come out, so we’ll have over 50 for varsity and another 50 or so on junior varsity. Our first two games are at home, so I know the kids are really going to be excited to get out on the field that first week when we play a very good St. Charles team.”
Northern High School coach Rich Holzer watched his team progress through an undefeated spring season which ended with a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over county rival Patuxent High, coincidentally the Patriots’ first opponent this fall. Holzer said he has been pleased with the progression of his team in practices and is eager for the start of the 2021 campaign.
“I’ve got a very smart group of kids,” said Holzer, whose team opens the season tonight at home against the Panthers. “They learn quickly. They’ve adapted all the new plays that we’ve implemented. We’ve got a good group of seniors and those guys really benefited from playing together in the spring.”
Last spring, Leonardtown High School coach Justin Cunningham instilled a hint of success into a program that struggled through the previous decade as the Raiders only won a couple of games. Leonardtown, which opens the season against McDonough High at North Point on Friday, has bolstered its roster this fall after ending the spring season with only 19 players healthy for the season finale.
“I’ve only been here since 2019, but this is the first time that we’ve had numbers,” said Cunningham, now in his third season as the Raiders’ head coach. “We have plenty of really good seniors who have really stepped up to play a leadership goal. I know we’re going to have our hands full this first week at McDonough. They’re a big, physical team.”
St. Mary’s Ryken High School, which is not in SMAC, played all six of its games last spring at home as various Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opponents made the long trip to Leonardtown to face the Knights each weekend. Although St. Mary’s Ryken graduated a number of players who were instrumental in the team’s turnaround, Knights’ coach Aaron Brady noted the team is already eager to face St. Joe’s Prep of Pennsylvania this Friday at Rutgers University at 5 p.m. in a game that will be televised live by ESPN.
In other games involving SMAC teams tonight, Huntingtown High will travel to Calvert High, North Point High heads to Dr. Henry A. Wise High in Prince George’s County, Great Mills High travels to La Plata High, Chopticon visits Lackey, and Gwynn Park of Prince George’s County ventures to Thomas Stone High School. North Point returns to the 4A classification this fall and gets an acid test immediately against Wise, a perennial 4A power for nearly two decades.
