Thanks largely to the expanded playoff format implemented by the state’s high school athletic association this fall, every team in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will have the chance to compete in postseason play beginning this weekend. For several schools it is business as usual while for others the playoffs mark unchartered waters in recent years.
Victories by Huntingtown High (8-1) and Northern High (8-1) last Thursday evening guaranteed both the Hurricanes and Patriots the top seed in their respective region playoffs beginning Friday, Nov. 5. Lackey High (7-2), which was dealt a humbling 35-0 setback by Northern in its season finale, will be the top seed in the 2A/1A South Region despite last Thursday’s setback.
“We’ve played really well all season and getting the bye certainly helps,” said Northern coach Rich Holzer. “We probably played our worst game offensively against Huntingtown [in a 10-7 loss]. But the guys bounced back over the last two weeks. We have the chance to play home games all the way through the region playoffs.”
North Point High (5-3) coach Tom Petrie is accustomed to preparing his players for an opening round home playoff game, but the Eagles might only get one of them this fall. North Point ended the season with a 50-10 victory over Patuxent High and will next host Leonardtown High (5-4) this Friday night. The winner of that game will head to Severna Park, the top seed in the 4A/3A East Region.
“We have definitely come a long way since the beginning of the season,” Petrie said. “We’re certainly peaking at the right time. Considering we didn’t have a season last fall or even a season in the spring, a lot of these guys came into this season with little or no varsity experience. From where they started at the beginning of the season to where they are now is a testament to their hard work and all of my coaching staff.”
While Huntingtown, Northern and North Point are prone to playoff competition, Leonardtown will actually be making its postseason debut as the Raiders enjoyed only their sixth winning season in the last four decades. Leonardtown, which ended the league slate with a 44-21 victory over Thomas Stone High, will venture to North Point this Friday.
“From the first week of practices last summer, I think the players and the coaches have been working to get to this point,” said Leonardtown coach Justin Cunningham. “This is the first time in school history the football team has ever made the playoffs. These guys and the entire coaching staff have been working hard really since the first day of tryouts.”
Great Mills High (6-3) earned the number two seed in the 4A/3A East Region that includes North Point and Leonardtown, and the Hornets will host South River (2-6) of Anne Arundel County on Friday night. Chopticon High (2-7), which ended the season with a 31-0 victory over McDonough High, will travel to Arundel High (5-3) of Anne Arundel County on Friday night.
Northern, which is the top seed in the 3A East Region and the number two overall seed in the 3A playoffs, will have a bye this weekend and will await the winner of Friday’s contest between St. Charles High (5-4) and Oxon Hill High (3-6) of Prince George’s County. Northern defeated St. Charles 42-12 in a SMAC league game last month.
Hutingtown, which earned the overall top seed in the 2A State playoffs, will also have a bye this weekend and will get the winner of Friday’s game between La Plata High (4-5) and Northeast High (4-4) of Anne Arundel County. In that same bracket, Thomas Stone (0-9) will travel to Douglass High (8-1) of Prince George’s County on Saturday while Westlake High (3-6) will head to Potomac High (7-2) of Prince George’s County on Friday night.
Lackey (7-2) is the top seed in the 2A/1A South Region and will host Friendly High (1-8) of Prince George’s County on Friday. Calvert High (5-4) will host McDonough (1-8) and Patuxent (3-6) will host Southern High (2-7) of Anne Arundel County on Friday night. Lackey saw its seven-game win streak come to an end last Thursday in a 35-0 setback at Northern.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews