Last Friday evening a quartet of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams punched their tickets to this weekend's Maryland state quarterfinals, and three of them will again have the chance to host contests.
Huntingtown (9-1), the overall top seed in the 2A state playoffs, made quick work of La Plata in a 41-0 victory and will host Stephen Decatur High.
Northern (9-1), the overall second seed in the 3A state playoffs, will host Westminster. And, Lackey (8-2) will host Elkton in a 2A/1A contest while North Point (7-3) will travel to Mervo in a 4A/3A State quarterfinal.
"We had a good week of practice even though we had some kids out with being sick," said Huntingtown coach Paul Friel. "Any of the kids that were sick we just told them to stay home and get better. I thought we executed really well against La Plata They were coming off a big win at Northeast when they were down 18-0 at halftime, so we were not about to take them lightly."
Northern defeated St. Charles 48-34 last Friday on a night when the Patriots committed five turnovers and allowed two defensive touchdowns by the Spartans. Northern, which will host Westminster this Friday, got two rushing touchdowns from Nathan Torres and two touchdown passes from Zach Crounse en route to upending the Spartans.
"We definitely have a few things that we have to clean up," said Northern coach Rich Holzer. "It's always tough coming off the bye week. We always had trouble when I was coaching at Mt. St. Joe's off the bye week. We did a good job getting the running game going. We just have to avoid the turovers."
Lackey, the fourth seed in the 2A/1A playoffs, defeated Patuxent 21-0 last Friday and will host Elkton, a 48-21 winner over Fallston last weekend.
North Point, which upended Severna Park 28-0, will travel to Mervo, which pummeled Perry Hall 42-3 last week. In years past, North Point has often been among the higher seeds in their respective bracket, but this year they will spend the playoffs on the road.
"We're definitely playing our best football right now," said North Point coach Tom Petre. "Defensively, we've gotten better each week and that's a big credit to our coaching staff. We had a slow start to the season, which we kind of expected since we didn't have a season last fall. So, we've known all year that once the playoffs started that we would have to be on the road during the playoffs."