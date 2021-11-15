SMAC football schedule

Friday, Nov. 19

4A/3A state quarterfinals

North Point at Mervo, 7 p.m.

3A state quarterfinals

Westminster at Northern, 7 p.m.

2A state quarterfinals

Stephen Decatur at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.

2A/1A state quarterfinals

Elkton at Lackey, 7 p.m.

Last week's results

North Point 28, Severna Park 0

Northern 48, St. Charles 34

Huntingtown 41, La Plata 0

Lackey 21, Patuxent 0

Gwynn Park 28, Calvert 0

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews