SMAC football schedule
Friday, Nov. 19
4A/3A state quarterfinals
North Point at Mervo, 7 p.m.
3A state quarterfinals
Westminster at Northern, 7 p.m.
2A state quarterfinals
Stephen Decatur at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
2A/1A state quarterfinals
Elkton at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Last week's results
North Point 28, Severna Park 0
Northern 48, St. Charles 34
Huntingtown 41, La Plata 0
Lackey 21, Patuxent 0
Gwynn Park 28, Calvert 0
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
