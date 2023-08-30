North Point Eagles vs Arundel Wildcats (State Championship)

North Point quarterback Kaleb Hart looks for running room against Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A Varsity Football State Championship at Navy- Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022. Hart threw two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles won 31-14 for their first state football title.

 Photo by Joe Lawson, JLaw Multimedia

After weeks of practices surrounding occasional scrimmages, the 14 football teams that comprise the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will strap on the helmets and shoulder pads and head for the gridiron under the lights beginning this Friday evening, Sept. 1, with a full slate of games that will mark the first small steps for each team’s ultimate goal of reaching the state championships.

In each of the past two seasons at least one SMAC team has garnered a Maryland state championship, with North Point High (11-3 in 2022) claiming the 4A/3A title courtesy of a 31-14 victory over Arundel last season. One year earlier it was Northern High (12-1) that earned its first 3A state football title with a 28-23 victory over Linganore.


  

