North Point quarterback Kaleb Hart looks for running room against Arundel during the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A Varsity Football State Championship at Navy- Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2022. Hart threw two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles won 31-14 for their first state football title.
After weeks of practices surrounding occasional scrimmages, the 14 football teams that comprise the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will strap on the helmets and shoulder pads and head for the gridiron under the lights beginning this Friday evening, Sept. 1, with a full slate of games that will mark the first small steps for each team’s ultimate goal of reaching the state championships.
In each of the past two seasons at least one SMAC team has garnered a Maryland state championship, with North Point High (11-3 in 2022) claiming the 4A/3A title courtesy of a 31-14 victory over Arundel last season. One year earlier it was Northern High (12-1) that earned its first 3A state football title with a 28-23 victory over Linganore.
Last fall North Point won all five playoff games after losing to Patuxent in the regular season finale. The Panthers, clearly the most improved team in the conference last fall, would reach the 2A/1A state title game before falling to perennial power Dunbar of Baltimore city, which had upended Calvert High in the state semifinals the week before.
“This is what it’s all about,” said North Point coach Bill Condo, who replaced the interim tag with a permanent one six weeks after leading the Eagles to their first football state crown. “Your guys put in the work running and lifting during the off-season then they have three weeks of practice to get ready for the regular season. We stumbled out of the blocks last year, going 0-2, but it’s not how you start it’s how you finish.”
North Point will host Leonardtown in the SMAC season opener for both teams on Sept. 1 in a game that could be the first of two meetings this fall for the two squads. Leonardtown (6-5 last year) recorded its first playoff win in school history last fall under coach Justin Cunningham in its very first chance to host a playoff game when they upended South River of Anne Arundel County.
“We graduated a lot of seniors from that team a year ago, but I think we have a lot more depth than we did last year,” Cunningham said. “We obviously get a very tough one right off the bat when we go to North Point to face the defending 4A/3A state champions and we’re in the same region with them this year so we could see them again in the playoffs. Coach Condo has been a part of that program for a long time and he deserved to get the full-job job after leading them to the state title last year.”
Also on Friday night, Lackey will venture to Chopticon, McDonough will visit Great Mills, La Plata will travel to Patuxent, Huntingtown will head to Thomas Stone, Northern will venture to Westlake and Calvert will visit St. Charles in a contest pitting two squads that reached their respective state semifinals one year ago. Calvert lost to eventual state champion Dunbar, while St. Charles fell to state runner-up Oakdale.
While the vast majority of SMAC games this fall will be played on Friday nights, each school will compete in at least one Thursday night game and others will occasionally play on Saturday. Most of the Week 2 games will be played on Friday, Sept. 8, but all of the Week 3 games will be played on Thursday, Sept. 14.