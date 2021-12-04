SMAC girls basketball schedule

Monday, Dec. 6

Thomas Stone at Atholton, 5 p.m.

McDonough at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.

La Plata at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Spalding at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Reservoir, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Southern at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Patuxent at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at McDonough, 6:30 p.m.

Lackey at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at La Plata, 7 p.m.