Two days after they had captured their respective region titles, a trio of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls basketball teams met a different fate on Saturday afternoon in their state quarterfinal contests.
North Point High School, which attained the 4A East Region title with a 51-44 victory at South River, suffered a 64-57 setback Charles H. Flowers High in Prince George's County. Great Mills High, which had captured the 3A South Region title thanks to a 37-16 victory over Chopticon, was upended by Baltimore Polytechnic Institute 65-34, while Westlake High was humbled by Hereford 43-13.
Saturday afternoon North Point saw its eight-game win streak and 2021-2022 season come to an end when the Eagles were upended by host Flowers 64-57 in a game that was considerably closer than the final score indicated. North Point led by two at the end of the third quarter and owned a 52-45 lead with 6:45 remaining, but the host Jaguars outscored the Eagles 19-5 the rest of the way.
"We were really pleased with the way the girls played," said North Point coach Mike Serpone. "The kids never gave up. It was a game of runs. The seniors played well in their last game and the young girls did whatever they could to help the seniors try to extend the season. There was a lot of development from the start of the season."
Each of the first two quarters were almost identical as Flowers (16-1) owned a 17-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led 34-28 at the intermission. North Point forged its first lead of the game midway through the third quarter and later Carson Burwell added a three-point field goal to give the Eagles a 47-45 edge heading to the final frame.
North Point opened the fourth quarter with another brief run to forge its biggest lead if the game at 52-45 with just under seven minutes remaining. But over the last portion of the game, Flowers finished on a 19-5 run as Kristian Harris had nine of her game-high 29 points to lift the Jaguars to the state semifinals. North Point players went 2-for-3 in the fourth quarter while the Jaguars went 9-of-17 from the line.
Morgan Dow led the way for the Eagles in a losing cause with 21 points, including the team's final basket from the floor on a three-point field goal that trimmed the gap to 57-56 with just under two minutes to play. Natalie Johnson (14 points), who will play Division-I women's basketball at Robert Morris, had two free throws in the fourth quarter.
Saturday afternoon would prove to be a humbling occasion for the other remaining SMAC girls basketball teams in state quarterfinals. Great Mills (16-4) suffered a 65-34 setback to visiting Poly. The Hornets had reached the state quarterfinals courtesy of a 50-42 victory over St. Charles and 37-16 rout of Chopticon.
Westlake (14-5), which reached the 2A State semifinals two years ago before the remainder of that tournament was nixed by the outset of the coronavirus, was upended by host Hereford 43-13. The Wolverines had won the 2A South Region courtesy of a 54-43 victory over McDonough that was preceded by a 53-45 triumph over Calvert.