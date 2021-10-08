Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
By TED BLACK
tblack@somdnews.com
SMAC girls soccer schedules
Friday, Oct. 8
Great Mills at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Calvert at Patuxent, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Westlake vs. McDonough at North Point, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
North Point at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTOWN at CALVERT, 6 p.m.
Leonardtown at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Patuxent at Northern, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Patuxent at Lackey, 5 p.m.
Great Mills at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.