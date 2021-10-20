One week after settling for second at the annual district tournament at Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, the Huntingtown High School golf team got a sweet measure of revenge on Wednesday by taking the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby.
Huntingtown posted the low team winning score (343) and Hurricanes’ junior Cameron Kapiskosky was the low medalist with a 76. One week earlier at the district tournament, Kapiskosky had also been the low medalist with a round of 77, but on that occasion it was La Plata High School that emerged with the team title while the Hurricanes were the runner-up.
“All year long I have been trying to break 77,” Kapiskosky said. “That has been the number I’ve been unable to break until today. I think it all comes down to playing with confidence. I hit the ball well off the tees and my irons were really good. My putting was also good today.”
La Plata (346) finished a close as Warriors’ sophomore Shelby Herbert was easily the low female golfer on Wednesday with a 78. Herbert, who will be among the favorites for the 2A state title next week, fired three birdies on the round. La Plata senior Trevor Simpson finished with an 81, several strokes above what he had expected to shoot.
“I played really well today,” Herbert said. “Pretty much everything was good. I hit the ball well off the tees. My approach shots were good and my putting was really good. I struggled a little bit on the front nine (43), but I played really well on the back nine (35). I just got more and more confident with every hole.”
“I couldn’t make a putt to save my life,” Simpson said of Wednesday’s round. “I hit my irons really well. I hit good approach shots. But I couldn’t make any putts. My senior year has been great to this point. [Wednesday] was the only day so far I haven’t played well. But I’m looking forward to states.”
One week earlier in the district tournament at Breton Bay, La Plata (336) won the team title comfortably over Huntingtown (345), followed by Leonardtown (356), McDonough (363), Northern (373), Great Mills (388), Patuxent (393) and Chopticon (412). Kapiskosky was the low medalist that day as La Plata and Huntingtown both punched their tickets to the Maryland State Golf Championships Monday-Wednesday at the University of Maryland in College Park.