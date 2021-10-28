La Plata High School sophomore Shelby Herbert proudly displays her runner-up medal after finishing second in the Maryland 1A/2A state girls golf championships at the University of Maryland held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Conditions on Wednesday morning for the final round of the state golf tournament at the University of Maryland were considerably better than they had been for the two semifinal rounds and nearly perfect for one local player.
In girls 1A/2A state tournament, La Plata High School sophomore Shelby Herbert (73-75-148) finished second overall behind Olivia Cong (72-73-145) of Poolesville in Montgomery County. Herbert had been one stroke off the lead behind Cong and Elizabeth Tucci (73-76-149) of Oakdale in Frederick County after the opening round on Tuesday, but overtook Tucci early on Wednesday to garner runner-up honors.
“The biggest thing on Tuesday was the wind,” Herbert said. “I always check the wind and then adjust whether I need to play a club up or down. I was a little nervous coming into [Wednesday]. But I was very happy to finish second, especially knowing this is my sophomore year and I have two more years.”
Like Herbert, Huntingtown High School junior Cameron Kapiskoksy (74-81-154) arrived on Wednesday very much in contention for the 1A/2A Boys state title while just two shots off the leader in second place. But Kapiskosky struggled on Wednesday and eventually settled for fifth overall and admitted knowing where he was on the leaderboard impacted his performance.
“I played really well [on Tuesday],” said Kapiskoky, who had earlier been low medalist in the Calvert County, District and SMAC tournaments. “But knowing where I was [in second place] probably worked against me. I try not to let the pressure get to me, but it definitely did today. I hit good shots, but I wasn’t getting the results that I wanted.”
Leonardtown sophomore Ian Jameson (76-80-156) was the lone 3A/4A player, male or female, representing SMAC. La Plata senior Trevor Simpson (80-81-161) finished overall, coincidentally shooting the same score as Kapiskosky on Wednesday; Westlake’s Daniel Yum (77-93-170) and McDonough’s Kohshi Menesses (81-90-171) also competed in the two-day event.