After two days of preliminary rounds at the University of Maryland in College Park, an even half dozen Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golfers returned for Wednesday's final round of the Maryland State Golf Championships to compete for individual honors.

La Plata junior Shelby Herbert finished third in the State 2A/1A bracket with a two-day total of 154, rebounding from a 78 the first day to post a 76 on the second. Herbert, the top female in SMAC for a second straight year, had been the state runner-up the previous season but this fall she finished 13 strokes back of Poolesville junior champion Olivia Cong and eight behind Glenelg junior Megan Kirkpatrick.

