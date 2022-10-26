Huntingtown High School senior Cameron Kapiskosky follows through on his tee shot on No. 17 on Tuesday during the Maryland State Golf Championships at the University of Maryland. Kapiskosky finished tied for fourth in the 2A/1A boys state tournament with a two-day total of 149.
Huntingtown High School sophomore Nolan Roschel follows through on his tee shot on No. 13 at the University of Maryland on Tuesday in the Maryland State Golf Championships. Roschel finished the round with an 89 and did not make the cut to return for the second round on Wednesday.
Huntingtown High School freshman Tanner Currie makes a bogey putt on No. 13 at the University of Maryland on Tuesday in the Maryland State Golf Championships. Currie finished the round with a 93 and did not make the cut for the second round on Wednesday.
Huntingtown High School senior Cameron Kapiskosky taps in for par on No. 17 on Tuesday at the University of Maryland in the Maryland State Golf Championships. Kapiskosky finished tied for fourth in the 2A/1A state boys tournament with a two-day total of 149.
After two days of preliminary rounds at the University of Maryland in College Park, an even half dozen Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golfers returned for Wednesday's final round of the Maryland State Golf Championships to compete for individual honors.
La Plata junior Shelby Herbert finished third in the State 2A/1A bracket with a two-day total of 154, rebounding from a 78 the first day to post a 76 on the second. Herbert, the top female in SMAC for a second straight year, had been the state runner-up the previous season but this fall she finished 13 strokes back of Poolesville junior champion Olivia Cong and eight behind Glenelg junior Megan Kirkpatrick.
Among the SMAC boys, Huntingtown senior Cameron Kapiskosky again had the best showing, placing tied for fourth in the 2A/1A bracket with a two-day total of 149. Kopiskosky, who had been the district champion one week earlier at Breton Bay, followed up an opening round of 75 with a 74, finished tied with Brunswick's Luke Adams for fourth and both were nine shots behind champion Noah Wallace (73-67-140) of North East.
Only four other SMAC golfers had advanced to Wednesday's final round. Huntingtown senior Blake Nichols (77-79-156) finished tied for 12th in the 2A/1A bracket, while SMAC champion and Leonardtown junior Ian Jameson (82-75), Great Mills senior Kayden Chandler (82-83-165) and Northern sophomore Jack Gladfelter (82-85-167) finished outside the top 20 in the state 4A/3A boys event.
One day earlier in the Tuesday round for 2A/1A golfers, Huntingtown (334) missed out on the chance to compete for the team tournament title although a pair of Hurricanes advanced to Wednesday's final round. Huntingtown seniors Cameron Kapiskosky (75) and Blake Nichols (77) both made the cut for individual golfers, while sophomore Nolan Roschel (89) and freshman Tanner Currie (93) failed to qualify.
"I don't think my score really reflected how well I played," Kapiskosky said. "I missed a lot of birdie putts. I made three birdies, but it seemed like I was putting for birdie on almost every hole on the back nine and had to settle for pars."
La Plata junior Shelby Herbert (78) was the lone SMAC female to make the cut on Tuesday, but the Warriors' top golfer of either gender was clearly not content with her performance. Herbert had actually recorded birdies on three straight holes on the back nine, but she also was hindered by a host of bogeys and finished the round eight shots off the lead.
"It was not my best round," Herbert said. "I putted very well, but my approach shots were not real good. I kept leaving the ball on the fringe or in the rough. It was exciting to birdie three straight holes [No. 15, 16 and 17] because I had never done that before. But I didn't play that well the rest of the round."
One day earlier in Monday's opening round of the state golf championships, SMAC golfers Kayden Chandler (Great Mills), Ian Jameson (Leonardtown) and Jack Gladfelter (Northern) each fired identical rounds of 82 to earn a berth in Wednesday's second round. Great Mills, however, failed to advance as a team although Chandler, Gladfelter and Jameson scored under the cut number of 85 to remain in contention for individual honors.