Calvert High School's Gabe Roberts attempts a short putt on No. 7 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby last week as the Cavaliers opened the season belatedly by facing fellow Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams Patuxent, North Point and Lackey.
Patuxent High School's Wyatt Rickwood tees off on No. 8 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby as the Panthers belatedly opened the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golf season by defeating North Point, Lackey and host Calvert.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Tuesday afternoon, under ideal conditions that were reminiscent of their scheduled season opener, a quartet of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference golf teams returned to Chesapeake Hills Golf Course to get their season off to a belated start.
Host Calvert High School and fellow SMAC squads Lackey, North Point and Patuxent high schools had been expected to kick off the season one week earlier at Chesapeake Hills. But that match was halted by the threat of severe weather which hovered in neighboring Calvert County towns but never mades it way onto the course in Lusby. Last Tuesday afternoon sunny skies again prevailed and this time without a hint of any storms.
Patuxent (182) recorded three wins on the afternoon by downing North Point (207), Lackey (218) and Calvert (220). Patuxent's Nick Boswell (39) was the low medalist on the day, followed by Lackey's Jace Persing (46), Panthers' Jessica Murphy (47), Koedy Reitz (47) and George Libby (49) and North Point's J.J. Bodamer (49).
"It wasn't the start to the season that we wanted, but I thought my kids played well," said Calvert coach Sean Bannon. "I think we were pretty confident about the opening match a week earlier, but, unfortunately, we did not get to play that day because of the storms in the area."
Bannon also had a busy weekend as the Southern Maryland Director of the Junior Tour which offered one-day events at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club on Saturday and Wicomico Shores on Sunday.
In the 15-18 age group on Sunday, Blake Nichols (37) was clearly the low medalist, followed by Ty Jubeck (42) and Cody Colliflower (44). In the 12-14 age bracket on Sunday, Charlie Solomon (41) edged Nolan Roeschel (42) and Jason Dacanay (43). Levi Jameson (37), Blake Garrison (44) and Levi Jameson (47), Calland Carriaso (48) and Drew Marlowe (50) occupied the top three spots in the 6-8 age division.
One day earlier at Swan Point, Ian Jameson (37) was clearly the low medalist in the 15-18 bracket, followed by Blake Nichols (41) and Cody Colliflower (42). In the 12-14 age group on Saturday. In the 12-14 group, Philip Verghese (39) proved best, followed by Winston Thomas (43) and James Colburn (43). In the 9-11 bracket Ashton Bryant was low (37), followed by Luke Gladfelter (42) and Lucas Deporza (46) then in the 6-8 division Levi Jameson (42), edged Blake Garrison (44) and Rowan Davis (47).