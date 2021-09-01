Calvert High School sophomore Nicholas Fenimore III tees off on the first hole at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course just before pending storms cancelled the Cavaliers' match with Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foes Lackey, North Point and Patuxent.
in the weeks leading up to the start of the school year, various golfers from throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference had the chance to hit the links for the first time with the long-term prospects of potentially playing for a state title this fall.
Last Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, golfers from a quartet of SMAC schools headed to their first designated tee boxes — the event was a shotgun start with four foursomes starting on four different holes — seeking to get the season under way. But as golfers literally took their practice swings, the event was postponed by the threat of thunderstorms in the adjacent area.
"It was disappointing not to be able to play our first match," Sean Bannon, Calvert High's golf coach, said of the Cavaliers' opening SMAC quad match against Lackey, North Point and Patuxent high schools now set for Sept. 7. "There was barely a could in the sky within five miles of the course. But there were storms a few miles up the road, so we got the alert from [Calvert County] that we had to cancel."
Bannon is also the Southern Maryland director of the Junior Tour, which is scheduled to kick off its fall slate this weekend at Chesapeake Hills. Now in its second season, the Junior Tour offers upwards of 80 golfers the chance to participate in various age groups. Bannon noted that within days of opening the entry box, three-fourths of the slots were already taken.
"Within the first couple of days, I already had 58 slots filled," Bannon said. "Then within the first week I was at 90% filled. I think it's going to be filled up ... There are a lot of really good golfers signed up for all the age groups. It's split into four groups this fall instead of just three like we had last year," he said.
One day earlier in the most contentious match of the season to date, La Plata (3-0) edged Huntingtown (2-1), Leonardtown (1-2) and Chopticon (0-3). La Plata senior Trevor Simpson led the Warriors with a 37, while sophomore Shelby Herbert fired a 39. Huntingtown captured the SMAC Chesapeake Division championship last spring, while La Plata golfers did not have a season.