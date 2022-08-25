Huntingtown High School senior Cameron Kapiskosky taps in for par on No. 9 on Wednesday afternoon at Swan Point Golf Course to finish the day with a one-over-par 37. Huntingtown won the team event with a 164, followed by La Plata (181), Great Mills (184) and Leonardtown (197) as the SMAC fall sports season officially got under way.
La Plata High School junior Shelby Herbert taps in for par on No. 9 on Wednesday afternoon at Swan Point Golf Course. Herbert, the 2A/1A girls state runner-up last fall, finished the round with a two-over-par 38 in the first official varsity match of the fall for SMAC teams.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leoanrdtown High School junior Ian Jameson taps in for par on No. 9 at Swan Point Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon as the SMAC season officially got under way.
While their classmates who participate in other fall sports will have to wait until at least next Friday, Sept. 2, to kick off games in their various seasons, golfers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were able to hit the links on Wednesday afternoon at Swan Point Golf Course for their first official varsity match of the campaign.
A contingent of golfers from four SMAC schools, at least one from all three counties in the league, convened at Swan Point on Wednesday for the outset of a fall season that many hope will end with a SMAC, district and potentially state title. Fittingly, Huntingtown seniors Blake Nichols (35) and Cameron Kapiskosky (37) fired the two low rounds, while La Plata junior Shelby Herbert (38) was easily best among the female players.
Nichols and Kapiskosky sparked Huntingtown (3-0) to the low team total (164), followed by La Plata (181, 2-1), Great Mills (184, 1-2) and Leonardtown (197, 0-3). Nichols, Kapiskosky, Herbert and Great Mills’ senior Mason Chandler were the only players to finish with rounds of under 40 on Wednesday.
Throughout the nine-hole opener, both Kapiskosky and Nichol flirted with finishing the round below par. Nichols, who recorded an Eagle on the Par-5 fourth hole, finished the round with a birdie on No. 9 that helped offset a double bogey on No. 7 allowing him to boast the low round and the only red number of the day.
“I thought I played well the whole round,” Nichols said. “I only had one hole that cost me today. But I had an Eagle on No. 4 and then I finished with a birdie on No. 9.”
Kapiskosky had also been under par for a good portion of the round until a double bogey on No. 8 sent him back above par. Another par on the final hole enabled him to finish one-over, but the senior who has verbally committed to Methodist University, a Division-III school with a PGA Golf Management affiliate, was only moderately content with his season opener.
“I don’t think one-over really reflects how well I played today,” said Kapiskosky, who fired a career-best 75 earlier this summer when capturing the 1757 Club Classic. “I really felt like I should have been one-under. I just had that one hiccup on No. 8. But I bounced back and finished with a par.”
Herbert, the Maryland State 2A/1A girls runner-up last fall, was also content with her opening day performance. The La Plata junior and Charlotte Hall resident has often considered Swan Point as her home course, so her round on Wednesday afternoon offered a familiar kick-off to the campaign.
“It was good just be back playing a high school match,” Herbert said. “I thought I hit the ball well off the tee, I thought I chipped well and I thought I putted well. But my goal is getting back to states and hopefully winning it this year.”
Great Mills senior Mason Chandler enjoyed his best round, finishing the day with a three-over-par 39 that, like Nichols, included an Eagle on No. 4. Interestingly, like Nichol, Chandler had his only serious hiccup on No. 7 when he endured a triple bogey and he later finished the round with a bogey while playing in the lead group.