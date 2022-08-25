While their classmates who participate in other fall sports will have to wait until at least next Friday, Sept. 2, to kick off games in their various seasons, golfers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were able to hit the links on Wednesday afternoon at Swan Point Golf Course for their first official varsity match of the campaign.

A contingent of golfers from four SMAC schools, at least one from all three counties in the league, convened at Swan Point on Wednesday for the outset of a fall season that many hope will end with a SMAC, district and potentially state title. Fittingly, Huntingtown seniors Blake Nichols (35) and Cameron Kapiskosky (37) fired the two low rounds, while La Plata junior Shelby Herbert (38) was easily best among the female players.

