Golfers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference convened at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby on Wednesday afternoon looking for their final tuneup for next week’s trio of county championship matches at three different courses that could be impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

On Wednesday afternoon at Chesapeake Hills amid ideal conditions for early autumn, Northern golfers recorded a pair of wins while facing Chopticon and North Point. Northern’s quartet posted a combined round of 176, followed by Chopticon (191) and North Point (206).

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews