North Point High School sophomore Ahman Johnson follows through on his approach shot on No. 7 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson parred that hole and finished the round with a 48 as the Eagles prepare for next week’s Charles County Golf Championships at White Plains Golf Course.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Chopticon High School senior Cody Colliflower attempts a par putt on No. 7 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Wednesday. Colliflower finished the round with a 44 as the Braves prepared for the upcoming St. Mary's County Golf Championships at Wicomico Shores Golf Course next week.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School sophomore Jack Gladfelter taps in for a bogey on No. 7 on Wednesday afternoon at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course. Gladfelter finished the round with a 40 that included a grand sum of five pars as the Patriots prepared for the Calvert County Golf Championships at the same course next week.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Northern High School sophomore Jack Gladfelter follows through on his tee shot on No. 8 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon. Gladfelter completed the round with a 40 as the Patriots tuned up for next week's Calvert County Golf Championships on the same course.
Staff photo by Ted Black
North Point High School sophomore Ahman Johnson attempts a long bogey putt on No. 9 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson finished the round with a 48 as the Eagles competed in their final match before next week's Charles County Golf Championships at White Plains Golf Course.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Chopticon High School senior Cody Colliflower attempts a short par putt on No. 9 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon. Colliflower finished the round with a 44 as the Braves competed in their final match before next week's St. Mary's County Golf Championships at Wicomico Shores Golf Course.
Golfers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference convened at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby on Wednesday afternoon looking for their final tuneup for next week’s trio of county championship matches at three different courses that could be impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
On Wednesday afternoon at Chesapeake Hills amid ideal conditions for early autumn, Northern golfers recorded a pair of wins while facing Chopticon and North Point. Northern’s quartet posted a combined round of 176, followed by Chopticon (191) and North Point (206).
Northern sophomore Jack Gladfelter fired the low round of 40, although he missed a six-inch putt on No. 6 that prevented him from breaking 40 for the first time all fall. Gladfelter, who also competes in the Junior Tour events during the spring and fall, is looking forward to next week’s Calvert County Golf Championships at Chesapeake Hills.
“I thought I hit the ball well off the tees and my putting was really good, except for that one putt,” Gladfelter said. “I’m looking forward to coming back here for the County Championships next week. I still have one more Junior Tour match at the Cannon Club next Sunday [Oct. 9], then I’m hoping to do well at Districts and have the chance to play at States.”
Gladfelter led the way for the Patriots, followed by Mike Anastasi (44), Peyton Donnelly and Jake Hanson (47). Chopticon’s Cody Colliflower was the low golfer for the Braves, followed by Colton Raley (47) while Sam Farrell and Davey Reynolds fired identical rounds of 50.
Chopticon senior Cody Colliflower finished the day with a 44, capped by a bogey on No. 9. Colliflower, who plans to attend the College of Southern Maryland next fall and major in business, is eager to join his teammates at the Braves’ home course at Wicomico Shores next week for the St. Mary’s County Golf Championships, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
“I thought I hit the ball pretty well off the tees today, but my putting was not great.” Colliflower said. “Overall, I could have played better. I’m looking forward to playing at Wicomico Shores next week. That’s our home course and I’m a member there.”
North Point sophomore Ahman Johnson finished round with a 48 while playing in the number one group on Wednesday. Johnson, who spent his freshman season as the Eagles’ number four golfer, has been the team’s number one player in all but one match this fall and now looks for a chance to enhance his resume at the Charles County Golf Championships next week at White Plains.
“I thought my tee shots were good and I was happy with my approach shots,” Johnson said. “But my putting was up and down. I’ve enjoyed being able to play number one this season as a sophomore. It’s a big step up from my freshman year. The competition is really good, so you always have to keep improving.”
Johnson was the low golfer for North Point on Wednesday, followed by Dorien Williamson (51), Griffin Hayes (53) and Mia Johnson (54).