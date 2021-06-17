When the dust settled after the bracket drawings for the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association region and state playoffs, three Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams had already secured region titles in walkover fashion while several others had earned a berth in their respective region finals without playing a game.
On Wednesday afternoon the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team saw its bid for a perfect season come to an end when the Hurricanes were upended by Marriotts Ridge of Howard County, 14-4 in a 3A state semifinal. Huntingtown had rallied from a 7-4 deficit in the second half to defeat River Hill of Howard County, 12-7, in a 3A state semifinal on Monday as senior Kenley Zeruto scored seven goals for the Hurricanes.
Immediately after the MPSSAA brackets were posted for the spring sports playoffs, the Calvert High School softball team as well as both the La Plata High School boys and girls lacrosse teams had already earned 2A South Region titles and a berth in the Maryland State quarterfinals. Several other brackets were so thin that region finals were set once the draw was completed.
On Monday evening the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team remained undefeated when the Hurricanes rallied from a 7-4 deficit early in the second half for a 12-7 victory over River Hill in a 3A state quarterfinal contest. The Hurricanes got seven goals from senior Kenley Zeruto, four more from sophomore Lily Greenwell and senior Katy Przybocki and goalie Ella-Rae Cox anchored a defense that held the Hawks scoreless over the last 24 minutes.
“Ella-Rae was amazing and Katy had a great game,” said Zeruto, who is headed to Emory Riddle this fall. “We didn’t have a lot of energy early, but then we turned it on in the second half. Once we started scoring, we got our confidence back. I think we were a little nervous early in the game. We don’t see too many teams from outside the SMAC, so we really didn’t know what to expect.”
In the earlier contest that afternoon, the Huntingtown boys (9-1) saw their bid for an undefeated state title come to a halt when the Hurricanes were upended by Marriotts Ridge (10-1) of Howard County, 7-6. Huntingtown failed to score a single goal in the third quarter and then Hawk’s goalie Tyler Gladstone made several tough saves and was assisted on two other shots by the post which denied chances from Donovan Powell and Brady Sharp.
“In close games like this it comes down to possessions and turnovers,” said Huntingtown coach Pete Kerwin. “I thought we did a good job on possessions and we limited the turnovers. But we had a couple of tough breaks on shots and Marriotts Ridge made some tough shots. I am extremely proud of everything this group of guys did this season.”
Both the La Plata High School boys and girls lacrosse teams won their respective 2A South Region titles without having to step onto the field.
Both Warriors’ squads were considered walkover winners of their respective brackets, but only the boys were able to host a 2A state quarterfinal game on Monday while the girls ventured across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to Queen Anne’s.
Monday afternoon’s other state quarterfinal contests did not end well for teams in the SMAC. The La Plata boys were upended at home by Glenelg, 18-4, while the Warriors girls traveled to Queen Anne’s and suffered an 24-0 setback.
Calvert’s boys fell to Parkside, 20-4, while the Patuxent girls were handed a 22-2 defeat at Hereford.
